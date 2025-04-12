Welcome back to another Freedom Train International Special Panel Report in the worlds fastest growing freedom movement!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Watch Live at 2:00 Pm EST

Breaking through barriers of communication in a new and sometimes unfamiliar world. Gathering internationally renowned voices together for thought provoking discussions on the challenges of our times.

📢 Join us for a critical discussion. Today, the real fight begins.

Four hours of discussion hosted by: freedomtraininternational.org



Children / Health / Brazil - Leave Our Kids Alone

Scheduled Guests:

Hour 1: Freedom Train International Founder Jim Ferguson: @JimFergusonUK with Robert W Malone, MD, Victoria The Uncensored Midwife, and Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Hour 2: Wayne Peters: @WhatsUpCanadian with Ted Kuntz, John Kage and Dr. Flowers

Hour 3: Malue Montclairre: @MMontclairre and Peter Mac Issac: @PeterRMacIsaac, with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Sally Clark

Hour 4: Liz Gunn: @LizGunnNZ, Becca: @ItsNurseBecca with Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Shoemaker and Terri Haydar

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/