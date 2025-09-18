Who can you trust?

this episode is NOT going to help their causes!

So, Freeland pulls the plug (again). People are speculating, but I don't think any of them are close to thinking right about why, or where she is going. We have to go deeper, and so you know we will!

Buckle up, some political terrorists aren't going to like me much!

So I started tonights show with a little ‘fire and brimstone’ per say. From a time before the majority of Canadians became programmed cowering bots Don Cherry represented a nation of pride a clip from the legend Don Cherry

The throwing gas on the emotional inspiration with a clip of Greg Gutfeld slams Jessica Tarlov for 'both sides' argument following Charlie Kirk's death before hearing how Canada’s Going To Pot! Trudeau’s Woke Ideas and Immigration: Mario Zelaya Weighs In!

My question is, when … or will Canadians ever have enough of it? It appears to me like not anytime soon when so called conservative journalists, pundits, truth tellers accuse conservative voices of being radicalized. It pisses me off, the biggest conservative talking heads are doing the work of the left! The ‘milk toast’ gang are just as fake as the legacy MSM and in my opinion. If this is what passes as a voice for the right it explains why Canada is pooched if this is what “allowed Alternative media” does.

When the fake left turns into the fake right and that fills peoples timelines unopposed I lose all hope in saving Canada and maybe… just maybe Carney is right calling us stupid. if people actually tolerate themselves being called radical by their alleged voices and keep supporting their trash. It’s the same as ‘so called’ freedom fighting truth-tellers and media calling this fellow at Fight for Canada a CSIS provocateur! (watch my show to see who was arrogant enough to make that allegation).

Meanwhile, Chrystia Freeland ‘expected’ to resign from cabinet for appointment to Ukraine

and in fact, resign she did. Whether willingly or not is yet to be determined. Before I share why I think this is happening so suddenly, lets hear what the mil toast media thinks on FREELAND LEAVING PARLIAMENT | Chrystia Grabs Broom Stick and High Tails It To Ukraine

Personally, I think it has more to do with this story that is just developing in America and Why Trump is CRACKING DOWN on Antifa, Soros. On Thursday we will dig deep on Antifa, for now let’s look at where they originate from.

Folks believe the unrest we see on our streets just ‘appears’ but in fact it is deeply rooted in lies and evil, this may be the most censored story in history. This clip from 1984 provides some basic foundational knowledge about the dark agenda, the dark ideology, and they tried to erase it. This is the lineage of the Antifa and the Soros’s of the world bringing violence to all of our streets and communities. This story blows the 90 year old “truth” out of the water.

Why does this matter? Ukraine. Ukraine ‘didn’t go as planned’ for the globalists, in fact Jacob Rothschild stated in 2022 that if Ukraine loses this war, the NWO is over for the globalists. Guess what? Col Doug Macgregor: GLOBALISTS DREAMS CRUMBLING in Ukraine Russia War

The good news is … The King still has one move left

Stay mighty, stay blessed!

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

