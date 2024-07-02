From The Roots: Ep 03

Happy Canada Day!
Wins, losses, and more from behind the scenes of what's going on at the "grass roots" community level and there sure was a lot to cover!
Consider subscribing on alternative platforms like:
Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:
Let's go Canadaaaaa! 🇨🇦 https://x.com/ZubyMusic/status/1804738749693121013?s=&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Patriot Switch: https://patriotswitch.com/index.php
Alberta Politician Hosts Sold-Out Conference on Covid Jab Harms with Drs. Trozzi, Bridle
TUTORIAL #2 (Long): The evidence from the Government of Canada "Cases following vaccination" data.
Dr. McCullough Calls Out the Bird Flu Nonsense
Officials told us they knew COVID jabs were safe for pregnant and lactating women. The documents laid out in this video show what the truth actually is.
Open Canada Tracker Newsletter: https://opencanada.substack.com/p/how-government-manipulates-data
Trailer: https://protocol7.movie/
Foundational Political Pledge: https://fppledge.ca/the-peoples-pledge/
FPP Politician Check List: https://fppledge.ca/f1-politicians-list-page/
PARLIAMENT OF CANADA - PETITIONS:
I know the inside story of the Liberal revolt against Justin Trudeau. How? I overheard it in a train station
https://freedomrising.info/events/
David Charalambous:
Are you dreading family gatherings?
10 Obstacles to People Listening
Do’s and Don’ts for Reaching People
Your way to better Communication and Messaging
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider choosing to be a paid subscriber!
About What’s Up Canada:
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org
- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Substack:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/
From The Roots: Ep 03