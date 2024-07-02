From The Roots: Ep 03

Happy Canada Day!

Wins, losses, and more from behind the scenes of what's going on at the "grass roots" community level and there sure was a lot to cover!

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

Let's go Canadaaaaa! 🇨🇦 https://x.com/ZubyMusic/status/1804738749693121013?s=&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Patriot Switch: https://patriotswitch.com/index.php

Alberta Politician Hosts Sold-Out Conference on Covid Jab Harms with Drs. Trozzi, Bridle

TUTORIAL #2 (Long): The evidence from the Government of Canada "Cases following vaccination" data.

Dr. McCullough Calls Out the Bird Flu Nonsense

Officials told us they knew COVID jabs were safe for pregnant and lactating women. The documents laid out in this video show what the truth actually is.

Foi 06 Jun 2024 All Aefi Summary Reports & Emails Attached 01 Dec 2017 To 08 Nov 2023 53.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Open Canada Tracker Newsletter: https://opencanada.substack.com/p/how-government-manipulates-data

Trailer: https://protocol7.movie/

Foundational Political Pledge: https://fppledge.ca/the-peoples-pledge/

FPP Politician Check List: https://fppledge.ca/f1-politicians-list-page/

PARLIAMENT OF CANADA - PETITIONS:

We Unify Conference

Barter It

I know the inside story of the Liberal revolt against Justin Trudeau. How? I overheard it in a train station

https://freedomrising.info/events/

https://theylied.ca/

David Charalambous:

Are you dreading family gatherings?

10 Obstacles to People Listening

Do’s and Don’ts for Reaching People

Your way to better Communication and Messaging

About What's Up Canada:



