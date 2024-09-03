Sherbrooke, September 3, 2024 - This Sunday, September 8, 2024, at noon, a pan-Canadian demonstration will take place in front of the Supreme Court of Canada, in support of disbarred lawyer Gloriane Blais' legal case, which she is still carrying on her shoulders, to turn around the Canadian justice system.

This legal case is back before the Supreme Court of Canada for a second (2e ) time, after July 8, 2021, when the Supreme Court of Canada failed to assume its constitutional responsibilities, i.e., failed to reform the judgment of the Quebec Court of Appeal, which refused to look at the evidence, and failed to reform the judgment of the Quebec Superior Court, which deliberately omitted to name important and even crucial evidence, in order to favour the government party that had abused its powers.

The Canadian justice system, including our highest court, the Supreme Court of Canada, must be upright, courageous and honest, even when it comes to the abuse of government power.

Gloriane Blais' legal case returns to the Supreme Court of Canada, with the same evidence from the original 14 volumes including, Application for Leave to Appeal filed May 17, 2024, a complete record now on the desk of the Supreme Court of Canada justices, according to the docket :

With the Supreme Court of Canada's decision on Gloriane Blais' application for leave to appeal imminent, it's urgent that Canadians, including journalists, mobilize to tell the judges of our highest court that the time has come for the greatest courage, which is necessary for the greatest integrity.

To view the reading (in French, and at 51:00 in English) of Gloriane Blais' brief within the Application for Leave to Appeal:

To read the proof of Gloriane Blais' 19-volume Application for Leave to Appeal: https://app.docurium.ca/d/3a968e8bc095470cb4ad/…

Families with children are welcome to attend this major pan-Canadian event in our nation's capital, as it will be an event of love and peace. It is first and foremost for them and for future generations that we are investing so much time and money to leave them a better present and future.

We invite everyone to come and express their desire for justice, in peace and joy, with their best smile.

Happiness and joy guaranteed at the mere sight of this gathering, this demonstration, a historic day for Canada.

Bring a lunch too, as we'll be picnicking together and sharing a good time with speeches and music! And more!!!

Thank you to the media for informing the public of this major event so that everyone can prepare accordingly for this great event in our nation's capital.

Notifying the public is your duty.

Information:

Stéphane Sévigny: 819-577-5673

gloriane.blais@protonmail.com