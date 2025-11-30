Grand Theft Canada’s All Time Scam Leaders

I suggest it is all of the above.

The worse it gets, the more desperate the people become, the more power shifts to the criminal syndicates posing as governance. It’s funny that not one of the “political representatives” or the so called freedom voices in media (alt or otherwise) are speaking about the crime spree. Instead we can look forward to a full on blitz of distraction, diversion, and bull puckey about pipeline deals that aren’t deals, investment deals that aren’t deals, fighter jets that can’t fight, public servant soldiers that can’t soldier, terrorism portraying health care, political shenanigans and poll watching pretending to hold them all to account.

So again I ask... is it suicide, murder, treason or all of the above to you? The next question is, why is absolutely no authority doing anything to stop them? Why is no one in leadership calling out the truth?

Buckle up and have a stiff one handy, this one will raise your blood pressure.

It’s important to understand the ideology behind our internal conflict as described by George Orwell: Patriotism vs. Nationalism - Blendr News

The Liberals are trying to ram their censorship bill, Bill C-9, through committee - Andrew Lawton

Canada WAKE UP! Its a LIE - Angry Mortgage Broker

Struggling to make ends meet, London couple chooses optimism amid homelessness - CBC

Meanwhile, the all time points leader of Grand Theft Canada pillages Billions in personal profit. Treason, there is no other word for it.

Bank of Canada in risk management mode with stagflation on the table, Poloz says - Financial Post

Brookfield, GIC bid US$2.6 billion for National Storage - Financial Post

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA and Picking Up Brookfield - Andrew Button

Joe Adam George: Canada is a magnet for Hamas members and Ottawa refuses to act - National Post

I’ve reported this for some time. Crime tourism is real and on the rise - Mario Zelaya

While Carney carries on with his schemes: Carney and our CPP funds? - Common Sense Carl

And while Canadians still imply consent… Atlas Shrugged in Canada - Peter St Onge PhD

The blockbuster truth the entire establishment ignores, Mark Carney becomes The “Grand Theft Canada” points leader of all time. Carney, Trudeau, Freeland are ROBBING YOU BLIND! Robin explains how Carney is going to be a billionaire, using YOUR MONEY!

The corruption runs deep.

Carney’s brother-in-law is on the board of directors for CPP investments

It turns out Mark Carney’s sister-in-law, Tania Fox Rotherwick, who is now Tania Evans, is married to Mark Evans. Who is Mark Evans exactly??

A board director of CPP investment Board (CPPIB). Son of John Evans the co-founder of MaRSDD, brother of Tim Evans, Event 201, brother of ‘human carbon tracker’ Michael Evans

What is Event 201? “Event 201 was a high-level, global pandemic tabletop exercise held on October 18, 2019, to simulate the challenges and consequences of a severe pandemic. It was hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”.

So MARK CARNEYS BROTHER-IN-LAW is on the board of directors for CPP investments!! Carney literally just pledged to invest all 2 TRILLION dollars of our CPP in the middle East, that video is at the bottom of this post for those that wish to see for themselves. Carneys other brother-in-law ran the “Pandemic tabletop exercise” in partnership with the WEF, This can all be verified by reputable sources online and I encourage anyone in doubt to research this for themselves, I verified all this information is 100% true

This is really bad news for Canadians and yet another conflict of interest to add to Carney’s list! Speaking in the United Arab Emirates, Mark Carney says Canada: - is physically disciplined... - is financially resilient... - has what the world wants... - has the values that the world needs... - Adam Votary

Oh but wait, there’s more! From the 10:45 mark of this video from Moose on the Loose: Pierre SURGES in New Poll! + Brutally HUMILIATES Carney in New Attack Ad

And who can forget: Carney: Canada one of the ‘largest’ investors in India - CP24

This is Moose on the Loose’s “Miro Board of Carney Corruption.” A MUST BOOKMARK LINK!

And yes, there is more, from the time stamp 7:45: YIKES!—Carney MOCKS Trump in Presser, Leaves Reporters STUNNED - Elev8 Podcast

But Carney’s the man right? Who Cares? WHO CARES The words that united a country - Mark Nixon

Apparently the Conservative Party of Canada doesn’t care about any of this. Here are 2 clips of Pierre Poilievre boldly speaking of anything but Carneys crime spree… Pierre Poilievre Mercilessly Mocks Mark Carney About Pipelines In QP - John Bolton and Jasmine Laine - Pierre Poilievre SNAPS at smug CTV reporter

For the life of me I can’t understand why the majority of people continue implying their consent to these shenanigans called politics which exist only to provide plausibility and plausible deniability required to maintain the continuity of the crime syndicates posing as government.

At least there are some who get it, and understand what must happen if anything is to be saved. Grant Abraham says the quiet part out loud. Leaving the post-nation state before its too late

A warning, some sound advice: DO NOT Become an NPC - Blendr News

13 Commands To Take Your Life Back - Ring of Grim

