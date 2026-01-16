Gregory Reid & Michelle Smith Unpack The Real Satanic Panic

I feel the world has dismissed the prevalence of the occult and satanic worship that has captured our nation, and too many other nations in the greater conflict of “Good vs Evil” in our world.

Why this show?

The world dismissed a statement I don’t believe should have been so easily dismissed.

Why this book?

Greg explains the impetus for the book as: “Satanic Panic”: A term derived in the late 1980s and early 1990s to convince people that satanic ritual abuse and occult crimes are nothing more than a rare occurrence.

Why my interest?

The ringing in my brain of a statement made by Vladimir Putin when he launched his special military operation in the Ukraine describing it as a broader strike against the “Pedophiles, Satan Worshippers and Nazis” of the world.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Now I’m not saying Putin is a good guy, I will say I personally don’t think Mr Putin is wrong and I feel the fact that world has dismissed the levels of occult and satanic worship that has captured our nations and drive the war on Christendom.

To this day the only two people I know who have courageously attempted to articulate and defy this evil are Michelle Smith and Greg Reid and THAT is why I wanted to give them a platform for this discussion. And because of fear, not many others will. My heart mind and soul thanks them for their courage. Please welcome Michelle and Greg.

And so… buckle up my fellow crash test dummies!

Follow up with Michelle: https://www.traumapractitioner.com/

Dr Gregory Reid

Dr. Gregory Reid is a retired Private Investigator with over 20 years experience as a contract criminal justice trainer on occult crimes and crimes against children. He is the author of 11 books, including Trojan Church, A Cry in the Wilderness, The Color of Pain and the recently released War of the Ages, a Complete Scriptural Guide to Confronting and Defeating Satan's Kingdom.



Dr.Reid has been in youth ministry since 1975. A graduate of Christ for the Nations Bible School in Dallas, he holds an honorary degree from Logos Graduate School and is an ordained minister with American Evangelistic Association. Director of YouthFire Ministry, he served as youth pastor at CrossPoint Church in El Paso for seven years.

To follow up with Gregory Reid: https://www.facebook.com/gregory.reid3

For his book: https://www.lighthousetrails.com/78-gregory-reid

Amazon: https://a.co/d/3kvfoZk

Podcast: Extreme Times: Truth in the Shadowlands

Dr Reids Website: https://gregoryreid.com/

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin