Happy Thanksgiving! A Reflection Day with Liz Gunn

I rarely “give” interviews, I’m usually hosting them so it was a privilege to be interviewed by my dear friend Liz Gunn. We covered a lot of ground while we shared our takes from the lenses of nations so far apart geographically, yet so close… so close to succumbing to the same perils of globalism.

If you hang out long enough, I didn’t realize the last half hour of our discussion would be included. It’s as close to getting caught on a hot mic as I’ve ever been lol. I didn’t have it on my bingo card that what I shared from such a deep personal perspective would be included.

People who can’t get me to put on their pompoms or can’t ‘recruit’ me often label me as a ‘ non team player.’ They can’t just dismiss me so because they can’t figure me out, or they can’t figure out what makes me tick, because they can’t recruit me, no matter what they try, so they label me.

It’s true, I’m not swayed by the same things most ‘talking heads’ are seeking… and I’m totally ok with that. I hope you enjoy this candid discussion, very salient points and a rare insight into some of what makes me me, a problem child for all sides of the narratives. Here’s the thing, I have nothing to hide but I’m NEVER comfortable BEING the story. That’s not why I do what I do so the last segment was more of a personal discussion than an interview. It was like I forgot the camera was still rolling. I’m glad it was.

Before we got into our discussion I had to clear a little air… and explain why people who live detached from reality and in legends are dangerous, it’s intellectually dishonest and it’s destroying our nations. This is a great quick example just to anchor the point, It's Indigenous Peoples Day so gotta post this

Now, to the main event of the night! The FreeNZ Editorial Wayne Peters - Digital ID Dystopia and Canada's Truth Frontlines

