Herr Carney Has a Bad Week

- Musk Melts the Liberals

- NATO plays stupid games

- Ukraine wins stupid prizes

- Carney sucker punched

- France is a war zone

Mark Carney, is why Provinces will become Independent. The game changed this week when Quebec got tired of not getting their usual center of the universe levels of attention in Canada and shattered the narrative 24 hours into a brand new government. Elon Musk just made it a global discussion and the Liberals are losing their minds.

So what will Canadians decide? Mark Carney’s New World Order or bust. The conversations, hypocrisy, double standards and even the corruption are all about to get noticed.

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Meanwhile, Nato plays stupid games, Ukraine is still winning stupid prizes and France is an escalating war zone and Carney is crapping his pants like he just got sucker punched in the nuts. You know he’s in trouble when he goes directly to Alberta to announce an $8 Billion dollar military expansion ... nothing like bribery hey?

Buckle up! Canada.

Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

Sources:

22Minutes - Gordon Ramsay visits Tim Hortons! | This Hour Has 22 Minutes

Doug Boswell - Finally a print media that goes after Carney instead of bowing down to him..

Exposing Corruption - Want to understand what Agenda 2030 is?

Anna - I hope Canadians open their eyes and see through Carney’s lies

Michelle Leahy Ferreri - Blatant corruption. Heat rebate obvious Brookfield conflict of interest:

Slangin' The Bizkit Podcast Clips - Canadians That Vote Are RETARDED

Rebel News - Police are now DEMANDING censorship...

CTV News - 'Traitorous behavior' from separatists not being taken seriously enough: MP

Press For Truth - Canada APPROVED a Grandmother for MAID After She LOST THE ABILITY TO COOK FOOD FOR HER FAMILY!!

Matt Cart - The Canada You Don't See on Vacation 🇨🇦

City News - Canada's future 'will be decided by Canadians': PM responds to Musk's separatism calls

What’s Up Canada? - They should NOT be allowed in office until 4 generations in because this crap.... is all we get from any of them.

Victor Davis Hanson - Canada in Crisis, Putin's Desperation & America's Breaking Point | VDH Daily Highlights

Benny Johnson - Canada is BREAKING UP! Elon Musk Demands Multiple Canadian Provinces SECEDE…as Voters AGREE, New Map

How a dozen words can reshape the world:

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BertaProudDad - Quebec Separatists Win… So Why Is Alberta the Problem?

Fight for Canada - QUEBEC AND ALBERTA HAND TRUMP A NEW ADVANTAGE OVER CARNEY

PJ The Belt - Canada WILL NOT Come out of This United..

Marta Havryshko - “Help! I have a one-year-old child at home!” cries a man in Kyiv as he is being forcibly mobilized into the army.

RussiaNews - Kive is in total darkness and collapse. The Ukrainian regime is utterly failing, leaving the capital paralyzed and incapable of maintaining basic infrastructure.

NATO Flexes Near Russia, What It Signals:

The Real Dark Judge - Request ROYALLY DENIED! Zelenskyy has once again called for Ukraine to be allowed to use **Starlink deep inside Russian territory**, claiming that Kyiv could destroy Russia’s military capabilities within **two to three months** if given the necessary access.

CBC News Alberta - Federal government highlights $8B investment in military in Alberta

CBC News: The National - How Canada’s military is defending the Arctic

The Really Big Show - Canadian troops resort to using Coleman stove in botched Alaska training exercise Drones Died in the Arctic Cold:

CBC News: The National - How NATO is flexing in the face of Russian aggression

In case anyone wonders - where are Canadian troops deployed

Times Now World - PUTIN’S KALININGRAD THREAT? Lithuania Moves Troops to Border | Times Now World

The grift is the law, how defense firms exploit trade wars:

Large Man Abroad - 🚨Canadians ERUPT as Defense CEO’s SICK GAME is Exposed… Groceries Out, SWAT Trucks In:

Mario ZNA - 🇫🇷War on the streets of Paris, France.

Megatron - 🇫🇷 Protests in Paris continue to escalate

The Rubin Report - Proof France Has Finally Passed the Point of No Return

Visegrad 24 - The Ottoman Empire was the last Muslim Caliphate, and when it fell a void was created: what grew out that were very angry people who wanted to reclaim power for Islam.

Reasoned - 🚨 FRANCE IN TURMOIL: Police Bring Out WATER CANNONS After Another Day of Mass Riots

The Duran - France Protests Spiral Out of Control as EURO Crisis Looms

British Stand - France FINALLY Said ENOUGH to Migrants & Muslims!!!

Firstpost - Belgium Hits Boiling Point; Student Protest Storm Grips Cities; 100+ Arrested in Liege | Vantage

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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