Have you had enough?

Are you fed up enough yet?

Are you ready to use your power?

Are you ready to say no?

Are you ready for a win?

It’s time to put the fear of God back into individuals who abuse their offices. This is not a religious battlecry, this is the accumulated knowledge, experience and application of understanding from one of the most qualified people I’ve ever known on the matter.

Join Kathleen, Peter, Paul and myself at 7:00 Pm Eastern time on Monday the 9th of March for an emergency cease & desist c-9 panel workshop. Bring your school supplies and your thinking caps. Invoke, claim, and declare any and all rights, waiving none, delegating none, ever!!!

Why are we having this workshop? C-9 is the end of resistance in Canada if allowed to be forced through as scheduled this coming Friday. Carney’s globalists are desperate to shut down debate, to shut down faith discussions and dissenting voices forever. We have an expert joining us who can help us help ourselves, and together we will shut this insanity down if we can gather a focussed momentum on one thing, for one mission, one cause, in one direction and for one purpose, one notice at a time.

You have nothing to lose by taking part. You have everything to lose if we do not take part. I’ll do my part, I’m sure you will too. Duty comes easier when it makes sense.

