If you’re ready to win, Let's Go!!!

It’s time to put the fear of God back into individuals who abuse their offices.

Ephesians 6:12: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Join Us: Come with openness to learn, faith, know your duty to speak up, and be ready to stand up and take thy power back. We have one of the best contract specialists I’ve ever met sharing her expertise with us, you won’t find this anywhere else.

I’ll do my part, I’m sure you will too. Duty comes easier when it makes sense.

Guests:

Follow Kathleen on X: Thegameoflife101 on YouTube: The Game of Life 101

Peter R Mac Isaac on X: Peter R Mac Isaac

Follow Paul on X: Master of Lawful Noncompliance

To get the Fiduciary Duty Notice:

Email Kathleen or Email Wayne and we will sent it to you directly! greatnessawaken@protonmail.com & contact@whatsupcanada.org

If you appreciate Kathleen's generous assistance, consider a gift. She is a single mom

Here is a complimentary email list of MP’s. You know what to do with it!

Canadian Mp List 422KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A few short clips:

Does Bill C‑Nine trespass on the rights of ‘mankind’?

Facing fear to protect your family’s freedom

Removing plausible deniability — putting agents on notice

How communities can stop Bill C‑9 — what to do now

