Impenetrable Ignorance

From the fallen soldiers of the Great War, to our family members, the living and the passed some of us still understand the debt we owe you all, every generation of you.

As inadequate as it may sound, we genuinely thank you for your service.

On a day traditionally reserved for national unity in remembrance and respect it has become anything but. After a disgusting and offensive display of politicization over substance. I am convinced no self respecting individual will ever sign up to serve this dysfunctional tire fire called Canada ever again.

The manufactured destabilization is almost complete, thank an elbows up UN/WEF progressive Liberal clone trooper near you.

To quote a friend and veteran I hold the highest respect for:

“We have allowed our children to be ruthlessly ideologically programmed to ignore even the basic reality of their perceptions in favour of government improved dogma.” - William Ray. Canada has utterly Broken Faith with its Fallen and made their Sacrifice Meaningless

Buckle up folks...

