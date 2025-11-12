Impenetrable Ignorance

From the fallen soldiers of the Great War, to our family members, the living and the passed some of us still understand the debt we owe you all, every generation of you.
As inadequate as it may sound, we genuinely thank you for your service.
On a day traditionally reserved for national unity in remembrance and respect it has become anything but. After a disgusting and offensive display of politicization over substance. I am convinced no self respecting individual will ever sign up to serve this dysfunctional tire fire called Canada ever again.
The manufactured destabilization is almost complete, thank an elbows up UN/WEF progressive Liberal clone trooper near you.
To quote a friend and veteran I hold the highest respect for:
“We have allowed our children to be ruthlessly ideologically programmed to ignore even the basic reality of their perceptions in favour of government improved dogma.” - William Ray. Canada has utterly Broken Faith with its Fallen and made their Sacrifice Meaningless
Buckle up folks...
Sources, resources and links:
Ignorance: The Fertile Soil of Socialism - LibertyPen
Land acknowledgment and reminder of slavery on Remembrance Day in Toronto - joe Warmington
VUONG: An open letter to Ottawa principal Aaron Hobbs - Toronto Sun
Don Cherry Was Right! The Truth About Canada's Patriotism - Society Unveiled
Don Cherry still feels the same way about what he said regarding people not wearing the Poppy. - Ryan Gerritson
Why Nazi Germany Feared Canadian Soldiers in WW2 - RPK13
Climate "War Measures" Insults War Vets and Denigrates our Freedoms - Friends of Science
Carney moves to militarize the Canadian bureaucracy as 300,000 public servants prepare for weapons training. - Blendr news
George Soros BRAGS About Brainwashing Ukrainians Into War! The Jimmy Dore Show
Do NOT risk you lives for these psychopaths in Ottawa. Please, please, please watch the entire 4:04 of this if your children are considering joining the CAF. - Tom Marazzo
The Orcs Have Taken the Shire - Richard The Fourth
This Was Canada in the 50s: 10 Things Will NEVER Come Back - Retro Canada
REVEILLE - piddflicks
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Join us on Wednesday for a Candid Chat with Nadine Wellwood
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify: