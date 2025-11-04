This will be a dark show tonight, so buckle up. I say sorry in advance because I can’t hide what I feel. What I’ve been reading has hit me hard, I can not lie, I can not pretend it hasn’t.

I also can not pretend to give hope where I don’t feel it. In case you don’t know I am the worlds worst liar, my face would rat me out instantly so I’m not even going to try. I am at a very serious crossroads,

what do I mean? What have we become? If we don’t fight it, we condone it.

If we can’t find one single thing to unite upon then I can no longer fight for this country. If we have no humanity left, if we can’t find the simple common ground that murdering our own people is bad, regardless of nation, politics or faith... neither our species nor our nation deserve the gift of life.

Sources, resources and links:

Run away! Run away! Run away! Like something out of Monty Pythons movie “The Holy Grail” Canadian Coast Guard told to flee if war breaks out - Western Standard

The curse of Intellectual loneliness - Matthew Pauly

Conrad Black calls 90% of Canadian media "utterly unacceptably incompetent" - The Democracy Fund

If Every Country Is in Debt… Who’s the Creditor? - Financial Historian

Everyone needs to wake up right now. Over 300 progressive entities - charities, non-profits, NGOs, unions, etc. - teamed up together to influence the last federal election. Many of them receive taxpayer funding. Several are foreign. This is interference, and it cannot stand. - Andy Lee

Social Contract Theory - Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

"This Could Happen VERY FAST If People Don't Pay Attention" | Whitney Webb WARNING - Only The SAVVY

David Sacks says the biggest risk of AI was described not by James Cameron in The Terminator but by George Orwell in 1984. - a16z

A CBSA insider just admitted he was ordered to seize mail without a warrant. Now Ottawa is pushing new “border security” bills that quietly make it legal. They’re not expanding power. They’re legitimizing past abuses.

Has Canada Been Captured? The Bureau's Sam Cooper on China’s Hidden Influence in Canada - Optimum Publishing International

12 Liberal bills tabled, every single one is a ‘power grab’ Liberals are FOCUS on making Canada GREAT!! - JayGen X er

Canada has gone mad with Genocide - Dollar Vigilante

Mind control is how they split groups into smaller groups and split united groups down further. - Truthseeker01011

Here’s how they’ve created a cult-like, dehumanised society of zombies - Earth Hippy

This is Canada for you … 100% . Not only MAID for the dying , but now the clinically depressed and mature children. Canada must be stopped!

Sage Journals - OMEGA - Journal of Death and Dying

Jamil Pearce 2025 Government Economics Of Expanding Canada S Medical Assistance In Dying To Vulnerable Populations And 735KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Let that report sink in... Canada’s total military casualties across all conflicts, is estimated at around 130,000: WWI - 66,944 WWII - 45,300 Korean war - 516 Afghanistan - 159 Russian Civil War - 14 Bosnia - 23

All combined that is 14.57 million less that the Government of Canada is strategizing the lawful killing of (MAID) by 2047

Canada, "the worlds number one human butcher retail shop" - Found Alive

This will BREAK YOU (out) - Chase Hughes and NCI University

ARCHEOLOGY PROVES THE BIBLE

