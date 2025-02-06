<<< Insert Circus Music Here

Some of what hPresident Trump is saying may almost seem insane, some are even asking if he is suicidal! How many enemies can Trump manage? He seems to appear to be cleaning up the swamp in America, he also seems to be lining up enemies...

Meanwhile a lunatic could probably best predict what Canada might be doing… (insert circus tunes here)

If you tuned in Monday I was digging into our ‘engineered reality.’

Today I see Ian Miles Chong on the same subject ask: Can someone explain to me why the Department of Defense provided $9,147,532.00 to Reuters for "ACTIVE SOCIAL ENGINEERING DEFENSE (ASED) LARGE SCALE SOCIAL DECEPTION (LSD)" This isn't Reuters' news agency. It's their special services, which was also awarded for DOPPLER, MASS EFFECT, and a bunch of other weird stuff, which I can only assume is some advanced weapons technology. Hard to make sense of what DARPA is working on here.

Huh…. who’da thunk it? Canada’s own Thomson Reuters…. who could have predicted he was such a ‘swamp creature,’ I mean besides my rants on him.

Staying with propaganda, Canadian government ends Meta advertising ban, launches up to $100K GST break ad buy Who could have predicted that…

BRIAN LILLEY UNLEASHED: Trump tariff threats are gone, for now, is Ford going to pivot? Will Ontario Premier Doug Ford pivot after Canadians have got a possible month-long reprieve from U.S. president Donald Trump’s tariff threats?

Speaking as if it were throne speech, Mark Carney declares a state of crisis in Canada and says govt has the ability through extraordinary powers to manage the crisis Donald Trump caused. BNN Bloomberg is either drinking the same ‘kooliad,’ or perhaps feeding Carney with 'Radical responses' Canada should consider in response to Trump: analyst

Not to be out done in the plausibility engineering, CTV: "The Threat is not over": Trudeau facing pressure to recall parliament

The fact remains, Tariffs were a threat for 10 MONTHS while the Trudeau regime did NOTHING! Alas, we all know it isn’t about trade deficits… its about drugs. In 2023, Antony Blinken and Canadian Mayor Warned of Beijing’s Role in Fentanyl Crisis and Canada’s Failure to Stop Drug Trade and Money Laundering

I found a funny clip to split the US/Canada news because… well, ‘killer goose drones’ were just too funny to not share. Don’t get bent, it’s Satire - USA Soldier’s battlefield perspective against Canada

Now on to some USAID shenanigans. The next best line of the night you have to hear is “Tofu eating Wokerati” from SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: “The USAID are screaming like they're part of a prison riot because they don't want us reviewing the spending.” I could move to Kentucky just to listen to him I can’t lie lol.

Senator Kennedy’s calm demeanour is clearly the polar opposite of folks in the former Biden Administration. For a long time their cronies used USAID to start wars and support human trafficking. The world is learning through the dark disclosure of how the CIA used USAID when they wanted things done that were so dirty even the CIA wouldn’t do them.

The result? The CIA just offered a BUYOUT to its entire workforce. This is literally one of the biggest shake-ups in CIA history. The Democratic Party couldn't last two weeks, Impeachment articles have already been filed against President Donald Trump.

Who could have predicted that…. or President Trump basically daring Iran or the deep state to “take him out” Why would he even say such a thing? Anyone who wants Iran eradicated could be having crazy inclinations! (insert circus tunes here?)

His bold statement about turning Gaza into the “the Riviera of the Middle East.” Im sure he was expecting responses, we’ve got a few: Candid with Luna: My thoughts on Trump taking over G4ZA! and Rachel Blevins report: Saudi Arabia Rebukes Trump on Israel Ties After He Declares US Will ‘Take Over’ Gaza Strip

Former Canadian ambassador to Israel Jon Allen suggests Trump's comments on Gaza would be a "violation of international law," potentially even war crimes.

Just in case anyone thinks after the USAID disclosure coming to light that US administrations wont break international law we review the story of ‘Timber Sycamore’ with Glenn Beck, because I will never forget what happened in Benghazi and neither should anyone else. Glenn breaks it down and more. The CIA's Secret Gun-Running Program You Never Heard About

I try to find something less depressing to at least cleanse the pallet before I end out the show. A few wise words from Milton Friedman answering “Keep or Abolish” will give you a Trump Report card, and a light hearted ditty: Dear Canadians (and Americans) should do the trick until tomorrow!

