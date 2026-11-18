Shit’s getting real. I think we all see, feel, and know it. What exactly is going on is has everyone grasping at straws, theories, and even hopium.

It’s not coincidence when the worlds super villains warn us repeatedly over a course of years. There will be more ‘told you so’s’ tonight.

Vague warnings, threats, and doom doom doom news narratives is pure pre-programming the world into (at this point) any number of catastrophe’s. What event is the “One” is still up for opinion and debate but somewhere in the middle of it all I’m sure there is merit for deep concern... not panic, not fear but concern.

The kind of concern that people take seriously enough to not be sideswiped by whatever they choose to throw at us next. Preparing for anything means you don’t have to fear everything. Real risks governments are quietly preparing for:

Unfortunately society at large, governments, and what seems like every podcaster on earth all seem bewildered, even lost in giving anyone any information to rely on. I’m not going to be able to do much better defining what’s coming, because we’ve covered it all... and it all seems to be coming, and all at once.

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In the middle of all of this is our governments doing everything they can to kneecap the Canadian people and cuddle up to Communist China.

Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

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A real person from our team is waiting to help get your family out of the kill box!

And yes, Buckle up!

Satire Squad - France is burning. Is Canada next?

CP24 - Test of Canada’s public alert system to take place on Wednesday

CTV News - ‘Are u really threatening to play China off the U.S.?’ Trump trade adviser asks PM Carney Mark Carney’s China Pivot, Is Canada Trading Its Future?:

CBC News - What to know about Canada and China's new trade pact

John Bolton - Carney's New World Order Explained - You Are The Experiment Who in the World Is Asking for These Things?:

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CTV News - Bragg Creek Community Association bank accounts drained

The Elevate Report - BREAKING🚨 Carney Agrees to NEW DEAL with China

City News - “To be expected”: Expert says Calgary’s recent fatal shooting may be the new norm

Windy Talks - "Get Your Sh*t Together" Liberal Chair Swears At Conservative During HEATED Justice Committee LIVE! Why create a police force before defining its jurisdiction?:

Canada Info - YOU DON'T BELONG HERE: Lawton hammers Champagne over new financial crime agency Why is the Finance Minister running a law enforcement agency?:

Paul Joseph Watson - Sh*t Just Got Real

Fight For Canada - STEPHEN MILLER & AMERICA'S NORTHERN BORDER: GANGS, DRUGS & SMUGGLING

Canada Info - DRUG & WEAPON CORRIDORS: Why Canada leaves southern water borders unmonitored

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CTV News - Unidentified drones are buzzing over Canada’s military bases | Here's what we know so far Drone Incursions Expose a Defense Gap:

Global News - Former general calls on Canada to deploy Canadian troops to Ukraine Putin_s Kaliningrad nuclear threat and drone tactics:

News24 - MAD ANARCHISTS: Radical protesters push Europe into escalating chaos

CTV News - Thousands of students protest in Montreal against austerity measures, school conditions

Rebel News - Riot Police Tear-Gas Montreal Student Strike

Promethean Updates - Trump, Xi, and Putin Meet in a World Starship Just Changed

How Reagan helped cut global nuclear arsenals:

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Julian Dorey Clips - Annie EXPLODES: "The World Is Closer to Nuclear War Than You Think" Where America Stores Nuclear Warhead Cores:

True North Ranked - If Canada’s Power Grid Failed, These Provinces Go Dark First (All 13 Ranked)

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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