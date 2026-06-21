Is AI Governance Already Here?

Social credit scores, restructuring of the global financial system, total grid control... is it in place or are we still in transition?

The liberals yes, but most clearly Mark Carney is hell bent on his vision of Financial, Military, and Tech Industrial Complexes while being actively involved in the distribution of assets and moving the world away from the petrodollar, away from American security on every level. Some will argue that is a good thing, others will argue it’s suicidal.

Some argue this is all unsustainable insanity. Some say the AI Bubble is about to burst, it’s not even real. Some even say it will fall because it’s attempting to defy physics.

Is AI Governing Us Already? The Two-Week Flatten the Curve Example:

Understanding all of this leads to clarity, the only thing you have to serve as your roadmap of this global agenda.

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As I stated earlier, triggers will arise I’m sure… you’ve been warned lol.

Sources, resources and links:

Carney Watch - The documented record of broken promises, policy reversals, and unchecked spending from a Prime Minister who promised fiscal discipline.

Savage - As of 05/15/2026 4:50 pm The CAD/USD exchange rate today at the CIBC Bank is 1.46

Roman Baber - The Liberals are ramming through, C-9 (hate), C-22 (lawful access) and C-34 (digital safety).

Freedom of Speech Not Freedom of Reach, How Algorithms Radicalize:

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The Canadian Press - Carney announces new sanctions on Russia

CBC News - Shootings at synagogues, consulate linked to gun-for-hire scheme: Toronto police

Mario Zelaya - The Fraser Institute just confirmed: Alberta is literally Canada's money piñata for federal finances.

The Hidden Risk, Circular Deals Fuelling the AI Boom:

Asmongold Clips - Everybody was waiting for this..

Katie Couric - The AI Bubble Will Pop - Here's Why

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China’s Social Credit and the Power of Social Coercion:

Carl Vernon Talks - The backlash is HUGE

Simon Dixon - The AI Government Is Already Here | Simon Dixon on The Peter McCormack Show w/ Peter McCormack

How banking empires engineered global subordination:

Debt as subordination - when to take on capital:

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Neural Nutshell - AI Whistleblower WARNS: You Cannot Stop What's Coming In 2027

They’ll turn you off before you can turn them off:

AI will eliminate 99% of jobs in five years:

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Jovan EEN - The AI Data Center Boom Doesn’t Survive Basic Physics

The Water Claim That Defies Physics:

Data center heat equals 22 Hiroshima bombs:

Sovereignty starts with small business and family:

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