Is Anything on Earth Not Crashing?

No matter where I turn or where I look, sanity has flown the coop, the bats have fled the belfry, the crash out is global.

Escape The Poison Grid!

Buckle up, of course... there will be triggers.

THE OFFICIAL RECORD - After getting rejected by Earth, Elon, and even Mars… Mark Carney finally pitches Canada to God.

conciousmb - Why the revolution wouldn’t be televised..

Ryan Gerritsen - These two headlines are a day apart from each other. “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command”

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What’s Up Canada - And to think, people from all over Canada are flocking to Alberta to escape the nightmare of the other provinces. What does that say about the rest of Canada?

Matt Cart 2.0 - People Are CRASHING Out Over Modern Life.. I Get It

Canadian Rant - Canadians Quietly Feel This Now…

Kat A - Richard Werner, the ex WEF young global leader shocked me yet again with his chilling insights.

The Really Big Show - ‘We’re living 1984’: Canada devolving into ‘self-hating victim’ culture | Catherine Swift

hawkpodcasts - They’re gonna kill us all

Matt Cart - Canada Is A Prison.. People Are DESPERATE To Escape

TruthSeeker 01011 - Canada has gone full blown 1984…

PragerU - Canadian Laws Killing Its Citizen: Former Lawyer Viva Frei Explains | The Brief

Market Mania - Canada's Middle Class Is Being Erased

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - LeDrew Rant - Canada’s House of Cards Government Is COLLAPSING

Sky News Australia - ‘Reanchor to reality’: UN backflips on climate change scare

bu/ac - It’s absolutely fucking wild that we are now having the tech companies step in to try and protect Canadian privacy rights from the state. I did not have that on my 2026 Bingo Card. What a retardedly tyrannical government. Become Ungovernable.

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PragerU and Gad Saad - Suicidal Empathy | 5-Minute Videos | PragerU

Society Unveiled - The Absolute DEPRAVITY of Leftist Canadians! | The Loonies

What’s Up Canada? - Keep in mind, this was intentional.

Matt Cart - TOO LATE! Food Insecurity In Canada Hitting Record Numbers

Bruce McGonigal - Danielle Smith goes completely limp on the Alberta referendum

Bruce McGonigal - Not only were Quebec separatists allowed to have 2 referendums, they want a 3rd referendum.

CTV News - 'The friction between our two countries cannot be understated': Fraser on U.S.-Canada relations

Neil Oliver - Neil Oliver: ‘…questions you’re NOT supposed to ask, things you’re not SUPPOSED to SAY!’

jointruthbro - you are not ready for this

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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