Is Canada a Serious Country? Don’t Answer That

Imagine ground hog day at a carnival... we all know nightmares are made of this. Well that seems to be the 'new normal,' an endless, ongoing, saga of Canadian political abuse.

Tonight will be another dose of "insert circus tunes here" sprinkled with a little shock, awe, and outrage. Everything you've come to expect in authentic daily news.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

Lorne Gunter asks the question: IS CANADA A SERIOUS COUNTRY? We are about to find out. It can’t be when you have a provincial leader like Y.F. Blanchet saying: “he strongly opposes ANY pipeline from Western Canada through Quebec to the Atlantic... Because it would sacrifice the prosperity and undermine the sovereignty of Quebec.”

Or, when the unhinged Justin Trudeau is saying ‘he gets to be as ruthless as he wants before leaving office.” and of course Mark Carney’s bizarre plan to replace carbon with something worse

Or, the ‘virtue signalling phot op’ antics of CTV of the RCMP sharing details of 3 recent border incidents

Or, when they think we aren’t looking Global Affairs Canada has suddenly WIPED their entire public database of foreign aid spending and the data is no longer available to the public.

Because nothing screams serious country than removing the evidence as USAID disclosure exposes the corruption, collusion and theft of Billions of taxpayers dollars laundered to foreign interests, agencies, and scam projects.

Even Steve Bannon gets it, he breaks out the ‘crayolas’ to explain things a serious country would be addressing, “Canada’s greatest defense is about to become your softest underbelly”

Even 22 Minutes mocks how stupid we are reacting to President Trump. Donald Trump ends the unjust trade war that he started!

Share Wayne’s Substack

It’s so disgusting to anyone not drinking the MSM koolaid when we see Broken Sweden Admitting HORRIFYING Reality and Paralysed Italy Serving up a BRUTAL Warning

It’s like they actually believe we are too stupid to see the same reality unfolding in front of our eyes while the ‘political class’ of most stripes double down on the lies and manipulation. It’s not rocket science…

The saddest part of it is how Canadians are divided and fighting over foreign news, policy, attacks, propaganda while almost no Americans even give Canada a second thought. If you’re not familiar with Tyler Bucket, he is an average American trying to understand what’s going on. Some viewers during the American Reacts to US Tariffs on Canada stream were suggesting no one could be that dumb, well… why not?

We are ripping ourselves apart on things we have almost zero practical or real understanding of. I’m just glad someone in America isn’t buying the hype or all of Trumps rhetoric and is willing to dig deeper himself. I applaud his effort.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Canadians are being led, our reality twisted and manufactured, and our path manipulated so… I tend to agree with Greg Wycliffe on this occasion: We're being sold Post-nationalism AGAIN

It incredibly unfortunate that it takes an American historian to give us a reminder of who Canadians are: Canada's Forgotten Heroism in World Wars | Victor Davis Hanson.

I think Chase Hughes says it best here: You forgot. It's time to remember. COME BACK.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/