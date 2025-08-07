So, Is Canada Going To Collapse?

This watch party was not the plan for tonights show, however, this brilliant discussion with Nick was worth preempting the Antifa shenanigans I had on deck, those shenanigans aren't going away any time soon.

Buckle up!

Nick is ‘the real deal.’ With more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube it soon becomes evident if you’re not familiar that former Virginia Legislator and 2 tour veteran Nick has a sharp wit, sharper sense of reason and a moral fibre, of right and wrong that make him a force of nature.

I was admittedly surprised to discover how interested, and informed he is on Canada. Few influencers, news anchors, or personalities are when it comes to the ‘nuts and bolts’ of Canada.

This calm, reasonable, engaged discussion about the potential future of Canada outside the boundaries of Canadian censorship and of 'trade deal' distractions makes this worth catching. Is Canada Going To Collapse?

There are hours worth of pertinent points of context, history, and facts I would dearly treasure the opportunity to discuss with Nick.

I would love to ask the biggest question of all: “If the Westminster declaration in 1931 did not dissolve the crowns control over British Colonies and Ireland among them, how could Ireland establish their Constitutional Republic under the freedom obtained under the same document?”

That is the one question to ask the detractors, a simple one that goes unasked in such high profile discussions, there was more context his guest could not give him. Nicks guest Connor suggested the secession discussion was new where it is in fact far from new. Even if it is new to them today.

Make no mistake, I was thrilled by this discussion. However, I would eagerly love to offer Nick more, the connecting dots missing in this discussion, historical context would give him the accuracy, the power of truth and clarity. When combined with his influential reach, it could be an opportunity to literally save the west.

To Nick personally, I hope you get the invite to chat sir!

