Is History Repeating, or Is It Just Human Nature?

You know this podcast is like a box of chocolates, the unmarked kind. Followers here already know you never know what you’re going to get right?

Tonight’s one of those nights. Last night showed me I need to take a tiny step back tonight. It showed me I’m not immune from the risk of crash out either, SO we go a slightly different route.

Buckle up folks

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Are dictators idealists - A provocative reframe:

Tonight we unpack “The Best Conversation About History You’ve Ever Heard” with Dominic Sandbrook, Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster over at Triggernometry

How the digital age destabilized truth, historians need to speak up:

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We also entertained a few more thought provoking clips:

Mark Manson - Why Stupid People Think They're Smart [The Dunning-Kruger Effect]

The Hidden Money Behind Fentanyl:

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Forgotten History - The Triad's Role in America’s Deadly Fentanyl Epidemic

How the Triads fueled fentanyl:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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