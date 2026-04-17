Is it AI or Anti-Intelligence

I’ve been told it’s a fine line between genius and insanity. If that’s true, is the race to AI genius or the dumbest thing humanity has ever chased? It would seem to me that pursuing things that could wipe out humanity as we know it might not be the most intellectual of endeavours, right?

Yet here we seem to be, at a place where the richest most powerful people corporations and countries race for it like it’s the Holy Grail.

The scary part is they know they’ve pushed too far, they know can’t stop it, and they know where it all ends. There will be a hell of a price to pay, very soon.

Tonight will be a little lighter on corruption, and heavier on the insanity.

Buckle up!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: Does Doug Ford want to replace Pierre Poilievre?

Big Brain AI - Yuval Noah Harari: "It's not an artifact that we are creating. It actually should stand for alien intelligence." Harari's argument is simple but unsettling: AI has never truly been a tool to begin with.

Glenn Beck - This AI could change EVERYTHING by next year

CG - Anthropic CEO: “50% of all tech jobs, entry-level lawyers, consultants, and finance professionals will be completely wiped out within the next 1–5 years.”

Matt Cart - Canada Has The WORST Job Market...

Wide Awake Media - Palantir CEO Alex Karp: "What makes America special right now is our lethal capacities—our ability to fight war."

InsideAI - AI agent in a robot does exactly what experts warned

Benny Johnson - Ukraine Just Won The First Battle Using an Entire Robot Army... Footage is INSANE

Liberty Vault - Whitney Webb EXPOSES Elon, Thiel, and Palantir's Schemes to Blackmail and Enslave Us

Priyanks Vergadia - 🤯BREAKING: Researchers just mathematically proved that AI layoffs will collapse the economy: and every CEO already knows it.

AI Highlight - 🚨BREAKING: Two researchers from UPenn and Boston University just published a paper that should be uncomfortable reading for every CEO automating their workforce right now.

Glenn Beck - URGENT: This INSANE New Tech is About to Rewrite Every Rule of Modern Life

Triggernometry and Roman Yampolskiy - The AI Expert Who Thinks We've Already Lost — Dr Roman Yampolskiy

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee