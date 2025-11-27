Is There No Escape???

Is there any escape from the insanity, the propaganda, the bio-weapon program onslaught, or the transmutation agenda where they seem hell bent on turning us all into Borg like hybrid humans (or else)?

Buckle up folks... resistance IS NOT FUTILE

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

I had to lead off with a little levity, what comes later is too dark so… Baby All in the Family 😂 | Archie & Michael Like Never Before! - MiniCourt

CBC Just Published Their Most RIDICULOUS Article Ever — I Can’t Even - Bakes on Things

Mark Carney says with a straight face. - Marc Nixon

She NEVER Read the Contract! - Elev8 Podcast

Carney’s Secret Payday - Michael Barrett

The controllers want you to believe Resistance is Futile! - cheffy101

IT’S COMING - Carl Vernon Talks

Share Wayne’s Substack

Trump posts that they are all poison, ok Well, now what?!?! - What’s Up Canada

IT'S IN ALL OF US: THE TRANSMUTATION OF HUMANITY - SGT Report

Avoid These 5 Toxic Habits That Keep You Weak - Ring of Grimm

End Times Collective Exhaustion - Ashley Hays

Resistance is NOT futile - TechnicallyTrek

Resistance is never futile, history repeats that lesson in perpetuity… they just want you to think it is.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti