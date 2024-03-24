My heart goes out to all of the innocent victims and their families, this is an inhumane act and must be denounced no matter where on earth it might have happened. Wayne Peters

While Russian President Putin says “the Nazi’s did it” the CBC in Canada is “reporting” that terrorist organization ISIS is “claiming” responsibility for the attack in Moscow. CBC "News" At least 40 dead in Moscow concert hall attack as ISIS claims responsibility. So with estimates between 40-150 dead and more than 150 injured which do you think it was? Comment below after considering a few of the following points.

In a time where “Mainstream news” agencies are more mercenaries than media, “official party story lines” are less real than mercenary media, and trust is at an all time low… the “controllers” are becoming more lethal, deceptive and apparently stupid. To anyone even “half informed” this attempted ISIS narrative is even more ludicrous than the “lockstep lies” spun over the NordStream pipeline attack, and more desperate. The pattern of the narrative (lies) is almost identical, staggeringly so. I’m so shocked!!! Not.

Although I do have strong suspicions, I’m not making allegations yet as to who may have committed this horrid crime. I personally think it’s almost self evident… but I will give my reasonings why I don’t believe ISIS did it (even if they could have). The last part being the most significant if one starts with the 7 basic questions (who, what, where, when, why, who’s capable, and who benefits most) Let’s start with those.

Who, so far we have allegations of ISIS, Nazis, and the best one yet… Putin did it. Here are a few points to consider. I’m not defending ISIS, Nazis or Putin but I want the actual perp/perps held accountable.

Could ISIS actually have done this?

The very first “red flag” of doubt for me was… one hour after the attack President Biden was already stating Ukraines absolute innocence in the attack??? How did he know

Just 2 weeks before the Moscow attack both the US & UK embassies notified their own citizens to avoid large public gatherings and “music concerts.” How did they know? Did they actually inform Russia???

Russia has never been of interest to ISIS, why now?

Collaborating with Iran and other Muslim nations in economic infrastructure projects and “allegedly” supporting anti-US conflict efforts in the middle east would make Russia more likely an ally than a “target”

ISIS has no leadership structure and is unlikely capable of executing such an event

If ISIS did it they would more likely have used two legged self deleting bomb mules looking for their 72 virgins

If ISIS did it, they would never have been captured alive in Bryansk headed for an arranged Ukraine exit

Putin had nothing to gain by this form of escalation, meanwhile NATO appears to desperately seek escalation to nuclear conflict, provoking Russia will achieve this. Putins statement means he is looking directly at Ukraine with accountability on his mind.

One glance through this list of nations in various stages of adopting the Russian led BRICS currency program should tell you that Islamic led nations are NOT likely interested in attacking Russia: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Palestine, Senegal, Thailand, Venezuela, Vietnam, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Angola, Cameroon, Comoros, DR Congo, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Jamaica, Libya, Mexico, Myanmar, Nicaragua, South Sudan, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkey, Somalia, Uganda & Zimbabwe

ISIS is an intelligence asset, Safari Club or US led… you decide but they are one and the same.

Russia is demolishing the entire combined efforts of ALL the NATO nations and Ukraine in spite of the most heroic efforts and sacrifice of Ukrainians being fed through the meat grinder. Lives of Ukrainian equipment and personel are measured in hours.

There has been no public evidence provided of the ISIS claim, only MSM claims and Joe Biden saying the claims are credible… (insert face palm here)

Yet… Ukrano Nazis have repeatedly committed terrorist acts within Russian borders including the targeted bombing murder of journalist Marina Dugan. In fact the only country committing acts of terrorism as S.O.P (standard operating procedure) in Russia is Ukraine, it’s habitual for them.

No matter who the perpetrators were, they must be held accountable. That means getting to the truth and the truth is there is likely no way ISIS is actually responsible for the Moscow attack and we may never hear the truth.

The collective west can not match or win against the production volume of war supplies or the manpower at Russia’s disposal. No one was listening when I reported Russia putting all of its munitions factories and manufacturing on a “War Production Footing” in August of 2022…

How stupid do they think we are? They are leading us into a very dangerous path and expect us to blindly follow. I think it’s time to end the conflict before stupidity gets us all killed.

If all of this isn’t triggering your nose to a dank stench of deep state you can take a tour through some Biden and Obama history connected to all of this story! Crowdsource the Truth

