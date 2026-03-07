It’s All A Lie

The red pill or the blue to stay in the Matrix or to shatter your world view and escape seems like ancient history these days. For some, every day is world view shattering...

For some of us it's every other week.

For most of us here in this community it's like a Monday to Friday thing, just another thing that happens on a day ending in y.

Every day is Lie day in Canada.

Remember? When believing the lie becomes mandatory, truth becomes a liability.

Strap in as we look at some of todays theatre, shenanigans, scams and lies.

Everything we covered in this podcast:

I never thought I’d be sharing Van Jones either, yet here we are…

Van Jones - Something strange is happening in the information war. And most people don’t even realize they’re part of it. The battlefield isn’t overseas anymore — it’s in your feed.

Carl Vernon Talks - The f**k is this

CBC has us covered! CBC News - Should Quebec move to permanent daylight time like B.C.?

Shawn Ryan Clips - Have You Ever Heard the Story of Operation Mockingbird?

Mario Zelaya - Fact Checking Bloomberg

Rupert Lowe MP - A statement from the Rape Gang Inquiry.

Hearts of Oak - Jan Jekielek - Killed to Order: China's Organ Harvesting Industry

Matthew Pauly - If the UNiparty were not practicing the GreenScam “man-made-C02-causes-climate-change” Canadians would be as rich as the Saudi’s.

Drea Humphrey - Trust me bro…I had no idea.

Sam Cooper - Exclusive: RCMP Was Inside US Suspect's Chemical Lab in Early 2020 — and Sent Him a Fentanyl Recipe

No one voted for this. Even Liberals didn't vote to become China 2.0. Only cartels did Michael Cooper MP - CARNEY'S DANGEROUS DEAL

Tablesalt - BREAKING - CARNEY PROPOSES A NEW "MIDDLE-POWER" WORLD ORDER IN AUSTRALIA

Blendr News - Carney’s Censorship, Poilievre’s Refugee Motion, and CCP Infiltration

Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: Any risk of terror attacks in Canada after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran?

Let me introduce Nancy Grewal, the latest victim of the imported terrorists embedded in Canada.

Tablesalt - The Canadian social media influencer who was stabbed 18 times and murdered in Windsor yesterday She was anti rape-gang, anti human trafficking, anti drug-trafficking, and they killed her.

Meanwhile in Canada: Élie Cantin-Nantel - An estimated 700 Iranian regime officials are said to be living in Canada, including individuals linked to TERRORIST IRGC.

Ryan Gerritsen - This is an excellent 3 minute breakdown of Carney



“The upside of the Canadian PM having captured global attention is that he may wake a lot of folks up to the core job of the liberal figurehead, which is to sound intelligent, measured and balanced while being a BOOTLICKING protector of the ruling class.”

MandatoryFunDay - China Military Corruption, Ukrainian Power Outages, Europe Rearming! WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?

Juno News - Former Liberal MP SLAMS Carney’s Iran stance as “facile” and dangerous

Angry Mortgage Podcast - Real Estate Insanity

Ragona Sisters: Canadian Real Estate & Market Talk - 50,000 Businesses Closed In One Month: The End of Small Business in Canada

Carl Vernon Talks - I wish he was JOKING

Logos University - "Canada Needs To Understand This To Recover Itself" - Jordan Peterson

Chase Hughes - Skip navigation Search Create 9+ Avatar image We Are Livestock. It Was All a Lie.

Rebel Rythms Sounds - Tom MacDonald – Final Warning (Reclaim America) | 2026

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

