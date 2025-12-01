It’s Time to Call it Treason.

Tonight for an impromptu swim through the swamp since Bryce isn’t here, we will cover some fresh angles on what I have been calling it for some time, and now some others with a spine are finally calling it... Treason.

This time it’s not even specifically directed at Chrystia Freeland but hey... when the shoe fits wear it right?

Buckle up and have a stiff one handy, you’ll need it for this one too.

Sources resources and links:

Four Steps To Dictatorship - Blendr News

Government Debates Censoring "Manosphere" - Blendr news

Blanchet accuses Ottawa of taking money from Quebec, and giving it to Alberta… Pretty sure it's the other way around... - Canada Proud

Elizabeth May two weeks ago: I’m voting yes on Budget 2025 because I believe Liberals have a climate plan. Elizabeth May today: I am appalled and disgusted by this Liberal govts anti-climate plan. You propped them up, stupid. You can't complain about the mess you helped create! - Govt_corrupt

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is experiencing a record number of calls with one survivor sharing her belief that Canada is currently in the grips of a trafficking epidemic - Shiela Gunn Reid

That comes with the territory of being a UN post nation state, the entire foundation of the UN/WEF public private partnerships are about establishing infrastructure for legitimizing Human Trafficking

Neil Oliver: I’m ANGRY! - Neil Oliver

The next couple of stories are psyop propaganda, can you spot the tells?

The Life of a CSIS Intelligence Officer: Neil's Story here tells us that crimefighting gets cancelled when politics get in the way. - The Service

And the very next moment, we see some of that ‘whitewashing’ and normalizing The Life of a CSIS Intelligence Officer: Alan's Story - The Service

Anyone want to bet against me when I suggest this channel is “Federally Funded” propaganda?

Now the scary part of tonights show…

How America Battle Test With Russia-Ukraine - Valorams

Dead comrades, no ammo and surrounded by Russians - Canadian Forces vet on the war in Ukraine - National Post

BREAKING: Freeland CAUGHT in Ukraine Corruption Scandal—Carney PANICS - Jasmin Laine

It’s becoming undeniable.

Canada's Corruption Has Reached Treasonous Levels - Blendr News

Some “How To” helpful pointers and warm reminders of how, and what we stand for.

Watch This for 6 Minutes and You'll Outsmart 90% of People (it's that simple). - Mr No Plan A

What it Was Like to Live in CANADA in the 1980s - RetroWorld

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

