Kathleen Acker Ramsey - Pfizer Whistle Blower

Tuesday night we welcomed Kathleen Acker Ramsey. A Contract specialist, author, teacher, leader, motivator and consultant and probably most importantly a Mom.

This will be the first of what will undoubtedly be multiple extraordinary discussions. Kathleen is not limited to just her courageous efforts as a Pfizer whistleblower which will bring many revelations.

You will hear confirmations of things you sensed and knew, confirmation that horrible truths were intentionally hidden from us all. She exposes a deception and a level of compliance that can only be considered one of the most heinous premeditated crimes in recorded history.

Pfizer and thousands of people connected to it knew they were impacting, potentially killing hundreds of millions of people... if not half of the entire planet, and chose compliance...

That’s just the starting point.

It should leave no doubt WHY Canada decided Vaccine injury records should be sealed for 15 years. By then the victims should be gone, and they will have moved on to full time billionaire retirement. I suggest they should first have to get through a Nuremburg 2.0 tribunal. Sooner than later.

We will need more than one show to bring us all up to speed with her work. Whistleblowing was the beginning and tonight we start with that because that’s where the “why it’s important” starts & what eventually brought us together at this point in time.

Share Wayne’s Substack

When Kathleen returns next Tuesday (yes she will be right back) and we will be able to follow up with the “Teacher, leader, motivator and consultant” parts of her story, dig deeper into this transition we are experiencing in real time. The unwitting transition from “Strawman to Avatar” Digital Assets. She will speak to the “what & how” of things we can all do about it, at an individual level.

Buckle up. Like always there will be triggers, but there will also be hope!

Learn more about Kathleen’s work and opportunities:

Website: thegameoflife101.com

YouTube: The Game of Life 101

Telegram: https://t.me/thegameoflife101

Get Kathleen’s book on Amazon: The Game of Life: Redefining Your Beliefs and Discovering Your True Power

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin