Kicking the U.N. out of Local Governments,
A Step-by-Step Guide with a Canadian Visionary & Warrior
Did you know there is a cure for the 15 minute cities?
We’re going to talk about what they are, where it comes from, who & what to watch out for. We will give you an entire tool box of resources for your community to surgically, effectively remove the Agenda 2030 Climate scam insanity from taking control of where you live, from wherever you are in Canada. All of the resources and links we discuss in this podcast are also listed below.
It’s time to go to work!
Contact Magie:
https://substack.com/@maggiehopebraun
YouTube: Gather 2030
Freedom Convoy - Emergency Act v
HISTORIC! Notice of Motion to Rescind PCP
Response to Delegation to Douro Dummer August 1, 2023
Get the Primer:
3 1/2 minute video parts of Maggies presentation to Douro Dummer and the counsellors positive response:
Podcast Resources & Notes:
Know Thine Enemy, in this case the Globalists:
https://www.c40.org/news/uot-announce-journal-city-climate-policy-economy/
Not all Mayors are created equal: https://riversideca.gov/press/not-all-mayors-are-created-equal
Strong mayor powers in Ontario are a gross violation of democratic principles
Strong Mayor Powers Expanded to Mayors in 26 Municipalities
GLOBAL COVENANT of MAYORS for CLIMATE & ENERGY
A Guide for Mayors: Preventing and Responding to Hate, Extremism & Polarisation
Welcome to the front lines of saving Humanity, our future starts or ends with our communities. Will you get informed, educated, and engaged in the renaissance, or wait for a revolution?
