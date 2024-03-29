Did you know there is a cure for the 15 minute cities?

We’re going to talk about what they are, where it comes from, who & what to watch out for. We will give you an entire tool box of resources for your community to surgically, effectively remove the Agenda 2030 Climate scam insanity from taking control of where you live, from wherever you are in Canada. All of the resources and links we discuss in this podcast are also listed below.

It’s time to go to work!

Podcast Resources & Notes:

Know Thine Enemy, in this case the Globalists:

https://www.c40.org/news/uot-announce-journal-city-climate-policy-economy/

C40.org Funders & Partners

350.org

c40.org Newsletter

Not all Mayors are created equal: https://riversideca.gov/press/not-all-mayors-are-created-equal

Strong mayor powers in Ontario are a gross violation of democratic principles

Strong Mayor Powers Expanded to Mayors in 26 Municipalities

GLOBAL COVENANT of MAYORS for CLIMATE & ENERGY

Canadian Strong Mayor City's

UNCE Forum of Mayors

A Guide for Mayors: Preventing and Responding to Hate, Extremism & Polarisation

Welcome to the front lines of saving Humanity, our future starts or ends with our communities. Will you get informed, educated, and engaged in the renaissance, or wait for a revolution?

