Leading The NWO, Carney’s Global Conquest

Taming Trump was everything he campaigned on. Carney has no intent of making any deals with America.

What Carney is intent on is leveraging Canada into him being the ‘king of the NWO’

Mark, Mark he’s our man, if he cant do it no one can! Why is he the man? He is the NWO fixer, delivering he Geneva agenda at the same time as delivering on the CCP agenda.

China isn’t stupid, why fight with America when you can just subvert it’s greatest neighbour! The UN/WEF isn’t stupid, why fight with America when you can just subvert it’s greatest neighbour! See how that works?

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What do Canadians get? A Canadian hating NWO ‘Governor General’ and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!!!!!!! (oh.... and another fake pandemic)

Buckle up, there will of course be triggers!

Breaking - Emini tic - Today Korea surpassed Canada as the 7th largest economy in the world.

Anita K - He was Imprisoned in China, Now He Warns Canada.

Society Unveiled - Leftists Are FINALLY ADMITTING Mark Carney Was Wrong! | Just Like Justin!

Tajana Cekic - NPCs and their fear based projections don’t work on me. Knowledge is power

Carl Vernon - He just said the quiet part out loud

Rebel News - This one will hunt them down...

Mario Zelaya - Alberta Referendum

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CBC News - Exposing fake Canadians pushing to join the U.S. | Visual investigations

Press for Truth - Ted Turner’s Dead… But His Depopulation Agenda Lives On

Sandra G - Straight from Mark Carney Value(s)

Ryan Gerritsen - I put these clips together to highlight what’s taken place in just over a week

Juno News - A media report found Canada Health Infoway spent over $23M on consultants in three years

National Post - The lost Liberal decade is worse than we thought

Sam Cooper - Breaking: Trudeau Government Unlawfully Halted CSIS Foreign Operation,

TPL Media - Sam Cooper on Organized Crime Networks in Canada [TPL Excerpt]

Canada Info - Foreign interference & secret lobbying: Is our government for sale? Is Canada under threat?

Canada Info - I cry for you, Canada: 92-year-old prof and ex-MP’s warning about immigration & welfare state

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Mario Zelaya - Refugee, in new car, admits government pays rent.He doesn't work.

Matt Cart - HYPERFLATION Warning For Canadians At The Pump And Grocery Stores!

Canadian Rant - CA Skip navigation Search Create 9+ Avatar image The Costco Trap Canadians Are Finally Realizing

Canadian Rant - The Costco Trap Canadians Are Finally Realizing

Michael Cooper, MP - SPACEPORT COVERUP

this guy’s garage - Mark Carney's Massive Conflict Exposed – Committee Demands He Sell His Assets NOW

Global News - Canada’s former trade negotiator “not convinced” anything will come of CUSMA review

Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: Carney is not looking for a deal with Trump

Moose on the Loose - Insider Reveals Real Reason Trump-Carney Trade Talks Collapsed...

CTV News - Nearly 50 global diplomats arrive in Halifax

House of El - Canada and EU Build 6G Alliance - USA EXCLUDED From Leadership, America Reduced to Member

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Globe and Mail - 2 Canadians who left hantavirus cruise now isolating in Ontario

Tajana Cekic - Will this be the next Covid-19 psyop

APT - CA Skip navigation Search Create 9+ Avatar image WHO Traces Contacts Across 16 Countries After Hantavirus Death in South Africa | APT

Liz Churchill - It’s all planned…WHO-WEF-UN

Liz Churchill - Patent for Hantavirus mRNA ‘Vaccine’ from 2025…

Florentin Patriota Q - A year ago they said a new pandemic would begin in June 2026 caused by a virus originating abroad A cruise ship arrived from Argentina in May and the WHO knew what virus it was without even boarding It's clear the whole thing is a hoax

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TeeJay - Pfizer Whistleblower Justin Leslie. 'There is no hanta Virus' It’s just another scam.

Liam Out Loud - Replacing religious frameworks with therapy culture has been disastrous for the West.

Steve Skojec - He’s dead on. How much do you have to beat down a mammal to make it not want to procreate?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

Sama Hoole - If you trusted "settled science" throughout history, you'd have:

Liam Out Loud - 9 Books on Power, Politics, and Strategy. How rulers gain and maintain control.

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