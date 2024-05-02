Playback speed
Live From The Newsroom

Wednesday May 1st, 2024: Guest: WHO Pandemic Treaty Shambles w/James Roguski
Wayne
and
James Roguski’s
May 02, 2024
Wednesday May 1st, 2024

Guest: WHO Pandemic Treaty Shambles w/James Roguski
Disturbing Update: Ukraine
Situation Critical: Do an Iceland?
- and more!

Connect & follow James:

James Roguski

Exposing MDM (Mis-Information, Dis-Information and Mal-Information)

Sources:

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/pandemic-agreement-talks-last-chance-who-un-covid-19-vaccines-4299581

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuUam0EOVMk

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-treasury-sanctions-assets-congress-0a3bc97a2d6d77ce3650c767db6ea7ed

https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/oped/commentary/how-america-s-seizure-of-russian-assets-backfires-4514582

https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/p/canada-hit-the-easy-button-already

Coming up this week!

Thank you for watching. All my content is free, if you choose a paid subscription I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

