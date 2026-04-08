Made In Chinada

Even the intellectually stubborn are beginning the journey of figuring out the problems in Canada are not in fact “Made by Trump” but are in fact the result of infiltration and treason. It’s called ‘Net Zero Policy.’

The Liberal agenda of “Net Zero” will leave a ‘net zero population’ before it will create a ‘net zero carbon’ success story. Manufactured demolition isn’t theory anymore, it’s confirmed, it’s premeditated, and it will be the death cry of every nation captured by this Satanic Lullaby.

How long can Canada survive under these foreign pressures is directly related to how much abuse and division Canadians are willing to buy and yes... Canadians are funding it so we are all in fact buying it. The Cartels are getting pretty blatant, is it arrogance or desperation? The end of Canada is coming into sight for even the blind.

Buckle up for another drink from the firehose!

Let’s GOOOOOOO!

Society Unveiled - Canadians Are FINALLY Waking Up?! | The Loonies: Canada’s 🤡 Show!

mrredpillz jokaqarmy - When you find out project looking glass is real.

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Society Unveiled - The TRUE Reality of Canada's 'Identity' | It's Becoming an International DUMPING Ground!

Toronto Sun - CA Skip navigation Search Create 9+ Avatar image LILLEY UNLEASHED: Canada’s immigration system is a ‘dumpster fire’

Matt Cart - It's Called A Managed Decline...

Promethean Updates - EXPOSED: They Admit Deindustrialization Was Intentional — Liberation Day Proves It

elevatereport- Canada is unhinged

John Bolton - If you listen to one video today... make it this one... Truth

Tajana Cekic - On today's episode: Toronto mayor spent $3 million on booty bumping kits

Ryan Gerritsen - Oh look, now the war is responsible for our services economy shrinking for a FIFTH straight month. Our own Government couldn’t possibly be responsible for anything that happens in Canada

Notalia - Imagine being so fu*king stupid you think the leader of another country is responsible for the failure of your own country.

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What’s Up Canada - Don't let Canadians see this...

Logos University - "For Those Who Don't Know, Carney Also Did This"

Tablesalt - Canadian foreign affairs Minister Champagne and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem are in China and they just SIGNED a "global financial governance agreement" with the Chinese Communist Party!

Andy Lee - Everyone should probably know that former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien’s brother, Michel Chrétien, continued to do research work and file for patents in 2024 with one of the Chinese scientists (Xiangguo Qiu) that disappeared after smuggling deadly viruses from Canada into Wuhan.

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Vote Canada - François-Philippe Champagne’s Brother Ran a Hells Angels Meth Lab While He Climbed to Finance Minister, and the Media Buried It All to Protect Liberal Elite Scum.

Ironclad - Ex-Canadian Intel WARNS: Vancouver is America's Real Cartel Threat

John Bolton - Reparations in Canada? Too Absurd… or the Next Global Agenda?

Samantha Smith - “Water, soil, and oxygen should not be infinitely accessible. They are assets that should be included in global economic balance sheets.” This is not satire. The World Economic Forum wants to monetize breathing.

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Ivor Cummins - Why the Globalists Must Take Our Meat Away - it's an Imperative!

Michael Heaver - Europe Finally Begins EMERGENCY U-Turn

Carl Vernon - Germany says you CAN’T leave

Viktor Orban - Hungary has beaten every crisis so far. What’s coming will hit Europe hard.

Jeff Taylor - No More Messing Around - It’s Time

Liz Churchill - AOC is EVIL. “Next time we need to HURT working Americans MORE…to get them to fold…”

Neil Oliver - Neil Oliver - They’re SOFTENING us up, so we accept their GREAT RESET!

Efrat Fenigson - They Securitized You at Birth: The CUSIP Number They Don't Want You to Find | CLIP

Video Advice - He Said They Are Following a Script…and Predicted 2026 Precisely

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