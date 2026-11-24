Tonights mix will start with a little updating on a few things that have happened. We start in 1929 and 1971 that changed everything since which will lend itself to other things that have happened since or are happening today.

There will be a few ‘told you so’s’ confirmed, some confirmed corruption (of course) some confirmable insanity and a lot of communism tonight.

Why communism appeals today:

There is a 2 part documentary I’ve been wanting to watch for a while so we’re going to check it out together. We can compare history to our current living real time experience watching and reporting on Canada’s march from Capitalism to Communism. “The New Rise of Communism”

“Ask not what you can do for your country… but ask what can your country do to you?” - Li Schoolland

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Sources:

Financelot - The market peaked on September 3rd, 1929

jake explains - What the heck happened in 1971?!

Shannon - Watching a liberal slowly wake up.

What’s Up Canada? Back Again - I'm sick of Alphabet Soup tyranny, anyone else? Why do they get to decide what AI tells anyone?!?!

Covenant - This is Mark Carney…

free_nz_media - Andrew Bridgen: Senior NZ Judges Warned Against Rulings Against the Crown - “You Will Be Personally Pursued”

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms - Calgary lawyer Collin May argues that Canada’s judicial appointment process is increasingly shaped by ideological bias

What’s Up Canada? Back Again - Corruption is the real national sport in Canada...

National Post - Quebec’s legislature in dispute with court over taking King’s Oath

CTV News - Oath to King 'is a disgrace,' says Quebec premier after judge's ruling

Fight For Canada - HEGSETH RESTRICTS CANADA DEFENCE TIES — AS CARNEY COZIES UP TO XI

Peter R Mac Isaac - Ukraine war has been over for over a year. What we’ve been literally watching a movie.. “wag the Dog” “You’re Defending the People Erasing It”:

The Money Machine Behind the Destruction:

Patrick Henningsen - EXACTLY THIS 🚨🚨🚨Ukraine is killing Europe

Barbara - Dr Mahathir Mohamad - longest serving Prime Minister of Malaysia- warning about the New World Order Depopulation Agenda The Peace of the Graveyard:

Corbett Report - The Climate Swindlers Just Revealed the NEXT Con...

Vesper Digital - CARNEY'S BREATHTAKING MORAL DOUBLE STANDARDS! Mark Carney condemns Putin, greets Xi:

FD Finance - The New Rise of Communism: Is Capitalism Coming to an End? | Part 1 The Little Red Book and the culture purge that followed:

FD Finance - The New Rise of Communism: Is Capitalism Coming to an End? | Part 2 - The human cost, more than 100 million under communism:

Clash Report - Britain’s ITN has released ~4 hours of previously sealed 1989 Tiananmen footage Cannibalism and the human cost_ death toll of the Great Famine:

JohnTitor17 - Yep

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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