Middle Power - Canada

Mockery will be the order of the day today. It’s either laugh or cry right?

I mean, when asked what Carney has delivered while claiming to lead the worlds middle powers against... well Donald Trump lol.

Liberal fear programming campaign and media accomplices provide just enough manufactured plausibility to make Canadians believe our nations, the “Siamese Twins” that we are, can just self sever the other over a spat?

Carney believes has been a super hero alright. What he is actually delivering is poverty, drug addiction, homelessness, and the murder of 100,000 Canadians (because cost cutting is just good business).

Canada went from having the richest middle class in the world to being poorer than every single US state. Not bad for a middle power hey? Elbows up everyone!

Liberals are taking your money, among other things.. Ukrainian laundering makes bank, soldiers get nothing. Ukraine is getting obliterated and we’re on the hook for the next 100 years? Just like the fact we lost the war on terrorism and just joined the terrorists, it only cost you $386.25 million dollars.

Canadians get told to sacrifice harder. Secretary of State Randeep Sarai just announced Canada is committing $398 MILLION in international assistance.

Does this seem familiar? It’s almost mathematically impossible for Canada to not have one serious, legit, awake leader… yet here we are… 50 years into foreign control. We’re giving Trump every justification to do whatever the hell he wants.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Smoke and mirrors while the best positioned people, Carney, Brookfield (now American), and the usual lists of ‘power corporations’ (pun intended) maintain the continuity of corruption taxes for the successive cartels posing as government. Max wealth extraction out of chaos. Ego’s are destroying Canada, not Trump

Corruption, crime and triggers will have you crying, mocking, and probably laughing because what else can one do in the face of this much retardation?

Buckle up Chinada.

Share Wayne’s Substack

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

Escape The Traps!!

Sources:

The Babylon Bee - We Asked AI To Simulate How The Founding Fathers Would React To Our Time And They Were Shocked

Sovey - What really happened after the State Dinner. The lost Xi camera roll has been found.

Satire Squad - 🚨🚨🚨 DOUBLE TRIPLE BREAKING NEWS!

TJ Daily - A message to the lemmings in Canada

John Bolton - Everyone In Canada Should Want Out Of Canada - The Place Is Nuts

Rabbithole Reality - PANIC HITS: People See What's Coming

The Elevate Report - “They Left Us Behind!” | Trump Closes $30B China Trade Deal As Carney Gets Sidelined

Neil-Oliver - the REAL reasons...

Why going to war with America is delusional:

National Post - 'History is back with a vengeance,' Carney says

What’s Up Canada - Delusional people (Liberals) who live in the avatar universe have ZERO grasps on reality.

Satire Squad - 🚨 Carney says “extreme tail risk.” The headline screams “INVASION.”

Blendr News - Carney Planned for a U.S. Invasion? Here's What He Actually Told the NYT | Blendr Report EP176

Global coordination and the Fourth Reich claim:

Society Unveiled - These People Are NEXT LEVEL DUMB! | The Loonies Canada’s 🤡 Show! #38

RPN Entertainment - Team Canada: The Tariff Titanic II The Aftermath

Tap The Maple - Bakes on Things - The WORLD Is Worried About Canada's Behaviour

Extremism Can Wear a Maple Leaf:

Share Wayne’s Substack

When Dissent Becomes Disloyalty:

CBC News - 'New world disorder': Does America realize what it's become? | The Current

Satire Squad - 🚨 Carney claims his summit unleashed $500 billion in investment.

The $500 Billion Boom, Explained:

Zachary McRae - STELCO CUTS 500 JOBS IN CANADA AS U.S. UNVEILS $15B STEEL MILL PLAN

Moose on the Loose - Steel Giant Announces Major Layoffs + David Eby Gets Humiliated at Press Conference

Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: Carney is showing his love for foreign media

Forgotten History - WEF's Young Global Leaders: The Secret Architects of Global Policy

Vesper Digital - CARNEY’S AMERICA LIE! | CARNEY SAID THE RELATIONSHIP IS OVER. NOT EVEN CLOSE.

Carl Vernon - IT’S HAPPENING

The digital euro is here, what it means:

Vesper Digital - DIGITAL ID COMING TO CANADA? | Ursula's EU Control & Is Carney Pulling Canada Into It?

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee