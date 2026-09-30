Middle Power Fraud - Canada

Delivering poverty, drug addiction, homelessness, and WWIII???

Following up on the firehose of insanity last night, so, Mockery will be the order of the day today again! It’s well earned. It’s either laugh or cry right?

Can anyone tell me what Carney has delivered as the worlds middle power?

Fear programming and media accomplices provide the manufactured plausibility to make Canadians believe can just self sever from the US?

Delusion, beyond stupidity.

We get poverty, drug addiction, homelessness, MAID and now WWIII?

11 years... from the richest middle class in the world to being poorer than any US state.

Can we say Elbows up everyone!

Cartels in suits are stealing, among other things.. like for the Ukrainian laundry mat makes bank, it’s a grinder. Ukraine is getting obliterated and we’re on the hook for the next 100 years? Plus losing the war on terrorism, they’ve gotten $386.25 million dollars out of your wallets, and counting.

Canadians get told to sacrifice harder.Meanwhile, Canada is committing $398 MILLION in international assistance.

Familiar hey?

I still think it’s almost mathematically impossible for Canada to not have one serious, legit, awake leader… because it is impossible, we are 50 years into foreign control, that’s why.

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It won’t be tolerated much longer, the collapse is on. Fraud at this magnitude can’t stand on its own forever.

Smoke and mirrors while the best positioned people, like Carney and the rest of the Parliament, maintain the continuity for the cartels posing as government. It’s full throttle, Maximum wealth extraction, order out of chaos.

If China stops making green tech, what happens to net-zero??:

Our Government is killing Canada, not Trump

Crying, mocking, or laughing, calming bevy’s recommended for the corruption, crime and expected triggering?

Buckle up!

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When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

Escape The Supply Chain!

Sources:

Satire Squad - 🚨 CANADA’S MIGHTY ARMY PREPARES FOR WAR!

Carney’s Prepared for US Invasion - Hypocrisy Explained:

TJ Daily - Dear Americans please use Canada as your cautionary tale

Psych Signal - Bonhoeffer and stupidity: why evil looks normal today (Theory of Stupidity)

JayGen X er - Canada Ranks 8th in the World for the HIGHEST Homeless Population

Toronto Sun - THE BADGE GANG: Project South targets Toronto cops accused of running crime, not stopping it

CTV News - Hundreds wait for possible job at Costco

Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: Reasons why Carney could call a December election Tokyo Rosie - Mark Carney is the first Prime Minister in Canadian history whose poll numbers go up the worse our economy gets.

Rise of Alberta - 🚨BREAKING: Mark Carney says Canada could soon INCREASE IMMIGRATION, telling the New York Times a “controlled increase” may be on the horizon.

The News Forum - China's Grip on Canada - The Stephen LeDrew Show

I’ve been warned, RCMP threat after testifying on China:

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What’s Up Canada - Picture A) Government approved Picture B) Government labeled Terrorism

Wiretap Media - 💥Propaganda Maxxing: CBC fake news.

Taxpayers are tired of the never-ending spending to indigenous and the never-ending shaming.

What’s Up Canada - How about asking if the Lie more prevalent than it's ever been?

Jim McMurty - Taxpayers pay for the entitlements of all Indigenous people, including Dave Tuccaro who is worth hundreds of millions. (photographed at his Las Vegas home)

Melissa - OH GREAT 🇨🇦 Secretary of State Randeep Sarai just announced Canada is committing $398 MILLION in international assistance

What’s Up Canada - Guess we lost that war on Jihadi terrorism, they’ve got our wallet

StompnWorldFan - Nobody Could've Expected This 😭

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CBC News - Ukraine’s killer robots | About That

What’s Up Canada - Liberals are taking the money, the Ukrainians get nothing. How familiar....

Sasha Meets Russia - “Russia is going to invade Europe” is the new “Iraq has weapons of mass destruction.” European elites want you to see Russia as the villain to distract from who the villain really is (them.)

Conrad Black - Mark Carney’s address to the European Parliament laid bare a familiar and costly delusion.

Jasmin Laine - Glenn Beck makes a pretty common sense and logical case for what Trump is truly doing here. It’s not about Canada, it’s about the western hemisphere and a true “fortress North America”

Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial - Canada formally applied to join the UK led Joint Expeditionary Force.

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Inconnect News - Why The India Canada Trade Deal Is A Game Changer | India US FTA | Latest News

Conrad Black - It is with great concern for some of my fellow countrymen, inching precariously toward the edge of utter lunacy, that I write this post.

Conrad Black on Carney’s invasion warning and public reaction:

Esprit de Corps Canadian Military Magazine - NATO Watch: Russia is testing NATO’s defences — in the air, at sea and beneath the surface.

Weaponizing hunger, Canada blocking American produce:

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PJ The Belt - Carney Makes a HUGE MISTAKE as Trump Reveals Democrats Secret

Victor Davis Hanson - Victor Davis Hanson: Why Canada's Prime Minister Is Courting Disaster

Press For Truth - How To MAKE THE CONSPIRATORS PAY For Their Crimes! Dan Dicks with James Corbett On Solutions Watch!!

Dame E - We're waiting for you on the other side

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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