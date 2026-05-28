My Fellow Hostages

but is it misplaced as humour? What if we ARE all just hostages?

In some ways there is already little left to doubt, but in what ways? Or maybe rather how many ways???? Could it be suggested, or rationally alleged that We’re Being Held Hostage by Technology?

Are we all hostages to technology:

As always, you never know what you’re going to get when you tune in to a show here, tonight it’s a surprise watch party of a brand new documentary released only yesterday by Truthstream Media called:

“We’re Being Held Hostage in a Technology Bubble”

You won’t miss a thing, there will most certainly be triggers.

The Corporate Kill Box

Escape The Poison Grid!

How repetition and algorithms make lies feel true:

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Truthstream Media

We're Being Held Hostage in a Technology Bubble (Documentary)

6543 Secret Patents, How Invention Secrecy Hides Breakthroughs:

Philosophy Coded - Bonhoeffer's Second Warning: The People Who Make Stupidity Unstoppable - Bonhoeffer’s Warning; Why Seeing the Lie and Staying Silent Allows Evil:

Eichmann and the banality of evil — a warning:

The Ben Mulroney Show - Ottawa spent 19 billion taxpayer dollars on contractors in 24/25 despite growing the civil service - Ottawa spent $19B on contractors in 2024/25, $26B next year:

Matt Cart - Canadians Are SICK Of Being Screwed Over - I found three suspicious bags of drugs, police shrugged:

Canada Info - They fear homelessness more than death | 107% increase? Conservative MP SHOCKS minister with stats - Why is Canada euthanizing the poor Seniors facing homelessness:

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Neil Oliver - Neil Oliver: ‘…the MONSTERS revealed!’ - Politicians loathe the public, are they taking your savings:

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Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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