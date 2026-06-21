NATO & Nightmares,

TRIGGER AND GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

We’ll be looking at 2 very different stories tonight, one is beyond anyones worst nightmare. The other might lead to even worse nightmares.

I’ve expected NATO to collapse for some time now, is now the time? Let’s look at that. (Right after we see a few examples of the insane propaganda trying to keep us look ing every direction they don’t want us looking)

The second story is beyond words other than we all knew. Even if the MSM, Police, courts, and Governments had all been lying for a very long time. They lied because it’s happening ever where the globalists have undermined nations to accept the Migration Compaq.

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The bandaid has been ripped off of that story in the UK, the horrors are unimaginable. Had those in positions of responsibility done their fiduciary duties, many lives could have been saved. Many countries would not be destabilized into 3rd world shitholes.

Facing Deplatforming, Why I’m Building Alternatives:

Now they must be held to account, everywhere... this is going to be where the new crusades begin, this wont go away quietly, this will get very... very... ugly.

Sources, resources and links:

Blendr News - France, the UK, Canada, and 11 others banned kids from social media at nearly the same time, with nearly the same law. If your government actually answered to you, its laws wouldn't arrive on the same schedule as thirteen others.

What this means in simple terms?

If 11 nations are doing something together without any actual approval of the governed, they are ALL experiencing Treason of the Highest Order.

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Propaganda provides the plausibility and plausible deniability…

Canada Uncensored - Canada Propaganda is WILD!

Trust in News Has Hit an All-Time Low:

Carl Vernon Talks - No sh*t…

Asmongold Clips - The BBC just radicalized a generation..

BBC Clip Shows Disturbing Migrant Coverage:

House of El - Europe and Canada TURN On USA - 89% Reject America, Trust HALVED, Alliance OVER

A Quarter of Europeans Now View the US as Hostile:

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Corbett Report - Why Is NATO Being Demolished? - Questions For Corbett

Leaked Docs Show EU Super State Plans, EU Army Revealed:

Re-skilling layoffs, and being replaced by AI drones:

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Can NATO Still Be Trusted?:

Forgotten History - NATO's Betrayal: Why America Is Finally Walking Away

Derek Domino - Dublin Has Gone FULL MAD MAX !!

CBC News - Why Belfast is burning | About That

Survivors plea: Stop this and act now:

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Rupert Lowe MP - In Parliament, reading the testimonies of rape gang survivors provided to our inquiry.

Report: 250,000 British girls sexually exploited over decades:

The+rape+gang+inquiry+report 5.69MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Chris Ryan - The UK is now an international Islamic sex tourism hub for Muslim rape gangs and it’s STILL happening.

Matt Walsh - DISTURBING: Report On Muslim Grooming Gangs Attacking White Girls Unearths INSIDIOUS Plot

Report alleges government complicity in mass sexual abuse:

Andy The Gabby Cabby - Keir Starmer COLLAPSES On Live TV as the REALITY of Muslims Finally SINKS in!!!

Starmer’s record, 13,000 suspects and a declined Rochdale prosecution:

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Fin Harrington - Britain Will NEVER Be The Same Again

Belfast knife attack video, charges and community fallout:

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Camus - Jimmy Carr hit me with a line I can’t stop thinking about.

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