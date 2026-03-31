Nutz, Scammers, Scumbags & Crooks

and I’m so sick of scumbags. Sadly, they are everywhere. I typically reserve my public contempt for the political and corruption class but some days they are hard to distinguish from the predator and snake oil class.

Canada is an utter clown show on the world stage and most Canadians still ride their “holier than though” pedestals when this country is becoming more and more of an abomination every day.

There will be shocking PSA’s, shocking revelations, shocking opinions, shocking video, shocking scandals, shocking corruption, shocking turns of events, and even some shocking allegations about me...

Unfortunately, when I get accused of ‘killing people’ in a public video I have to address these kinds of scumbags too.

There will be plenty of scumbags tonight, of all flavours, from all corners, they are inescapable, insufferable, and everywhere...

Of course there will be triggers... but!!! I will have a few positives to close out the night with

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Let’s get started shall we?

PSA: Valerie Anne Smith - Dairy Queen is fake & no longer qualifies as "Ice Cream."

PSA: This is going viral right now..

NordSpace - NordSpace — Canadian Space Launch

Canadian Political Watch - NO, WE WON'T PROVIDE ANSWERS HARMS TO CANADIANS!

The Ledrew Three Minute Interview - Has Woke Culture Broken Canada? Robin Bredin Sounds Off

Media Bezirgan - Decolonization Activists Form “Spider Web” in Calgary, Sparking Criticism: “It’s Nonsense”

Cscraps - 'Mark Carney Trying to Muzzle Whistleblower'

wealthmoose - Mark Carney warns Canadians of “dangerous times” ahead. The response? The PM quietly boards a jet for the USA.

Rebel News - He thought you wouldn't notice..

Canada Info - "People need to go to prison" — The Lion Electric pump-and-dump scandal

Fight for Canada - Carney Conflict of Interest? Companies Advised by PM’s Wife Receiving Tens Of Millions

Society Unveiled - Mark Carney SOLD OUT Canada to the Chinese Communist Party!

Chris Warkentin - This is nuts. Not only did Mark Carney not discipline Ma for his unconscionable comments….he’s now rewarding Ma by headlining his fundraiser tonight

Gurv - You have a pro-CCP MP in your caucus and it’s fine because he apologized????

Lynne Brooks - PROTEST Carney

Matt Cart - RECESSION IS HERE.. Canada Warning Signs Across The Country

Denis Rancourt - From BRIAN PECKFORD (a surviving Premier who negotiated Canada's constitution and Charter of Rights):

Bill Tufts - Wow. The NDP voted against the Bill in the House of Commons banning the Bible. The biggest reason was it did not go far enough shutting down white people, "the biggest cause of racism and hatred in Canada"

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Canadian Political Watch - THE LAST DECADE OF CANADIAN COLLAPSE NEEDS ACCOUNTABILITY!

Eric West - Hasan Piker Compares ALBERTA SEPARATIST MOVEMENT & FASCISTS!

Carl Vernon - Canada has FALLEN

libsoftoktokofficial - Canada's "non-binary" New Democratic Party Chair, Mastura Tasneem, says that "misgendering" people can lead to violence and m*rder.

Glenn Beck - I think Canada has just turned into one big Monty Python skit.

Eric West - Canadian Clown World ft. Jann Arden's PSYCHOTIC RANT on Alberta Separation

CBC News - What to know about Avi Lewis, the new NDP leader

John Bolton - You won't be able to look away - Federal NDP = Star Wars Cantina Scene

Bill Tufts - Part of the globalist agenda the Great Reset and Agenda 2030 is the terrorising of the population through fear.

National Post - 'Deeply concerning': Six Ontario men released after facing charges for luring underage girls for sex

Neil McCoy-Ward - It’s only week five this is the global picture as of today.

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Wide Awake Media - Neil Oliver: "The overarching project is... the destruction of 200 nation states... with the intention that eventually people have no faith in anything."

Based Hungary - BREAKING: 🇩🇪 AfD Alice Weidel DECLARES Germany IS Finished with the 'Climate Crisis'.

Michael Heaver - Germany Calls For Total WITHDRAWAL

Zoltan Kovacs - BREAKING: A former Ukrainian intelligence agent has gone public in a bombshell TV2 interview, exposing what he claims is a vast black money network tied to President Volodymyr

Rev.Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson - Completely dystopian. Robots killing humans.

There is a slithering clown who goes by at least 5 different aliases and has the guts to slander everyone he has stolen from. There is no lower life form than one who steals from the dead and then slanders them for his own attempt to grift credibility.

Laura Aboli Official - “FEAR – The Ultimate Weapon of Control”

OxNobler - 🚨 WARNING: SOMETHING VERY UNUSUAL IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW!!

The Jimmy Dore Show - You CAN Opt Out Of The Technocracy & Here’s How! w/ Derrick Broze

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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