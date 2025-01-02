Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

NYE Recovery

I've hit the "grateful I survived" stage of New Years Eve festivities, but it's not for any of the usual reasons.
Wayne
Jan 02, 2025
1
Share

That said, tonight will probably be a little more casual than most days. It’s a decompression day after doing something so unprecedented and magnificent I still have no words to describe it.

The full Substack for the Freedom Train Ambassadors Marathon event will be a few days late. There is a lot to assemble for it, you won’t miss if if you are subscribed!

Video Source: https://cafelockeddown.substack.com/p/wake-up-canada-chats-to-cafe-locked

Share Wayne’s Substack

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/

Discussion about this podcast

Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
2024 is Over, Now What?
  Wayne
Freedom Train International NYE Event
  Wayne
Starting 2025 on Offence with Vincent Gircys
  Wayne
Inside Out
  Wayne
Ep 37: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Popcorn & I Told You So’s
  Wayne
Oh Oh? Double Trouble
  Wayne