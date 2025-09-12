One Man Can Change The World. That's Why They Took Charlie Kirk. The World Mourns While A Sleeping Giant Awakens.

More than I can articulate, more than I can understand, more than I can process.

I have enough experience to know when I see a mass casualty event. Even through the eyes of my own trauma in the wake of yesterdays events. I can see a world, and particularly our two very closely knit nations also suffering mass traumatic responses.

As I struggle to maintain my own composure, I've called in Michelle to help. Not just me but maybe help a little part of all of us. Buckle up...

Michelle on X: https://x.com/Michele76129720

Michelle's website: Michelle Smith - Trauma Practitioner

A beautiful message from Virginia Delegate and friend of Charlie Kirk, Nick Freitas

They took Charlie because they were afraid of us. He spoke to the children of the Psychotic left, AND THEY LISTENED. Thats what made him effective. Carry on Christian Soldiers and happy Warriors… #WeAreAllCharlieKirkNow

