Parasites, Predators, Spooks & Ghosts

If the title doesn’t explain tonights show nothing will lol. There will be swamp creatures, corruption, a little bit of Clinton history, Epstein and a little Whitney Webb to unpack some things others may have over looked

Buckle up...

Everything we covered:

A little victory to start with, Free to fly - Today, seven Air Canada pilots won their arbitration over denial of religious exemptions for C19 jabs

Mario Zelaya - Carney Basically Fired Him. And His Office? Best in World

Fight for Canada - Trump Isn’t the Enemy… Our Government Is

Mario Zelaya - Breaking : Liberal MP in Vancouver Was on the Musqueam Council for 10 Years!

Rebel News - Liberals ink secret deals granting Aboriginal title over Metro Vancouver

Moose on the Loose - Canada’s Housing Market Is COLLAPSING…Fast — Mortgage Delinquencies & Bankruptcies Soar

Share Wayne’s Substack

In case anyone didn’t know, there are more than 170,000 NGO’s and lobby groups active in Canada when people ask “Who’s doing this?”

Martyupnorth - Fact checked true.

Now Media Group - Private media outlets bank another $170M of your cash

CBC News - Canadians continue to demand a hard line on U.S. relations, poll suggests

Ted Logan - “They designed a system you can never escape.”

Share Wayne’s Substack

Cheryl - The Supreme Court has ruled that provincial and territorial governments have the power to shut their borders

Tim Hinchliffe - "Digital ID can be used to establish an infrastructure that could lead to a Chinese-style social credit system. The pretext could be to stop illegal immigration, to stop election fraud, or to protect children -- but the result is the same"

Cashuhq - They are distracting you from this..

Tommy Robinson - The president and chief executive of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, has announced his resignation following an investigation by the forum into his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Big Brain Psychology - In 1928, Freud's nephew published one book. It became the blueprint for controlling modern society.

Scarlett Grace - Welcome to Canada’s capital city.

Akkad Daily - Why Are They Here?

Tablesalt - NINE COLLEGES IN CANADA had over ONE THOUSAND refugee claims each between 2018-2025 they dont come here for education, they come here for WELFARE

Share Wayne’s Substack

Liza Rosen - Flashback: Hamas MP reveals Hamas’ plan to take over America and Europe and enslave the non-Muslim population under Islamic Sharia laws.

The Daily Heretic - Denmark Has Been Saved, Sweden is GONE! – David Goodhart

Asmongold Clips - EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL JUST DROPPED

Mr Pool - MARK ZUCKERBERG WAS JUST SUBPOENAED. Not for data leaks. Not for censorship. For Epstein.

Imtiaz Mahmood - THE OBAMA FILES ARE WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT. His lawyers didn’t show up to negotiate. They showed up to BEG.

Forgotten History - Hillary Clinton: The Scandals She Couldn’t Bury

Ron Vaillant - It's All Planned. We are Dealing with a Real Monster.

Redacted - Whitney Webb on Massive Epstein Document Revelations, Palantir, Clintons and "Kill List"

Point of View - "They Will Be Remembered as a Total FAILURE..." | Jordan Peterson

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee