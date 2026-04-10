Playland Canada

Canada is a playground for the cartels. All of them, everywhere. Organized crime has basically ruled the world for a long.... ok since forever.
Outside of small pockets, areas and times through history that has been the case. It runs rampant until it doesn’t anymore. Until the people, the victims ultimately have enough. That is the pattern of history wash, rinse, repeat and it’s just our turn.
Just days ago we looked at Canada as a warning to the rest of the world, tonight we’ll get a glimpse into a country with the same struggles, a mirror demolition, a twin collapse with a difference from us. They know how to fight back for themselves, and now the army is getting involved.
As a species, in spite of locations, some people are in fact ‘having had enough.’
Buckle up, as always...
If Left wing news were honest it would look like this clip from Nothing Was Leared - White Liberal News Asylum Seekers Should Avoid Their Whole Continent
Canadian Rant - Is Canada Still a First World Country?
Ledrew Three Minute Interview - Why Do So Many Canadians Believe The Lies? | Jerry Amernic on Cancel Culture
Mario Zelaya - BREAKING: Liberal MPs Actively Recruiting Floor Crossers
Ledrew Three Minute Interview - A Conservative MP who HATES Liberals joins Carney — “Something Stinks”
Ryan Gerritsen - Ron is correct. Champagne got caught. &
as usual in Canada, all politicians who are caught violating ethics, the charter & everything in between will have nothing done to them.
Toronto Sun - BATRA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: Carney gets another floor crosser; is Poilievre's party blowing up?
Society Unveiled - Conservative SHREDS Floor-Crossers With BRUTAL Facts! | Liberals STUNNED!
Moose on the Loose - BREAKING: Man SUES Toronto Star Over Trudeau Allegations + Marilyn Gladu Constituents FURIOUS
Tablesalt - WOW - THIS IS EXTREMELY BAD. Psychiatrist confirms to parliamentarians that in LESS THAN 1 YEAR Canadians will be eligible for government assisted death for MANY common conditions, like eating disorders!
Canada Info - Fast-tracked to death: The warning signs in Canada’s MAiD system
Juno News - A statement by Manitoba NDP MP Leah Gazan has gone viral on social media
Tajana Cekic - Canada is going viral again…and once again it’s not for good reasons 😂😬
EXTREME SATIRE ALERT! TBC - MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is officially the Word of the Year.
Kevin Sorbo - What is happening to Canada.
PF Jung - 2017 Jordan Peterson has been vindicated (once again)
Press For Truth - The SHADOW RULERS Meet Again – BILDERBERG 2026 PARTICIPANTS And AGENDA REVEALED!!!
InspiredChannel - They’re SELLING SUNLIGHT Now 🤯
Carl Vernon - I didn’t see this coming
Carl Vernon - Get ready for this…
Carl Vernon Talks - So it’s true
Michael Heaver - National Emergency SHAKES Ireland
Kat Kanada - Whoa. Ireland is rising up
DJ Lippy - The Revolution will not be televised
Liz Churchill - SHOCKING: The Irish Government is at WAR with its own people.
Eric Daugherty - BREAKING: Ireland is deploying ARMORED VEHICLES
Derek Domino - Irish Government Sends in the ARMY to break up FUEL PROTEST ??
Ezra Levant - The authorities used the same disinformation against the Canadian truckers.
The Elevate Report - THEY'VE HAD ENOUGH
IRONCLAD and Chase Hughes - Inside America’s Deadliest PSYOP War: CIA Blueprint Behind Weaponized Algorithms: PSYOP
Happy Land - Funny Canada Memes That Perfectly Capture Canadian Life
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