Playland Canada

Canada is a playground for the cartels. All of them, everywhere. Organized crime has basically ruled the world for a long.... ok since forever.

Outside of small pockets, areas and times through history that has been the case. It runs rampant until it doesn’t anymore. Until the people, the victims ultimately have enough. That is the pattern of history wash, rinse, repeat and it’s just our turn.

Just days ago we looked at Canada as a warning to the rest of the world, tonight we’ll get a glimpse into a country with the same struggles, a mirror demolition, a twin collapse with a difference from us. They know how to fight back for themselves, and now the army is getting involved.

As a species, in spite of locations, some people are in fact ‘having had enough.’

Share Wayne’s Substack

Buckle up, as always...

If Left wing news were honest it would look like this clip from Nothing Was Leared - White Liberal News Asylum Seekers Should Avoid Their Whole Continent

Canadian Rant - Is Canada Still a First World Country?

Ledrew Three Minute Interview - Why Do So Many Canadians Believe The Lies? | Jerry Amernic on Cancel Culture

Mario Zelaya - BREAKING: Liberal MPs Actively Recruiting Floor Crossers

Ledrew Three Minute Interview - A Conservative MP who HATES Liberals joins Carney — “Something Stinks”

Ryan Gerritsen - Ron is correct. Champagne got caught. &

as usual in Canada, all politicians who are caught violating ethics, the charter & everything in between will have nothing done to them.

Toronto Sun - BATRA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: Carney gets another floor crosser; is Poilievre's party blowing up?

Society Unveiled - Conservative SHREDS Floor-Crossers With BRUTAL Facts! | Liberals STUNNED!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Moose on the Loose - BREAKING: Man SUES Toronto Star Over Trudeau Allegations + Marilyn Gladu Constituents FURIOUS

Tablesalt - WOW - THIS IS EXTREMELY BAD. Psychiatrist confirms to parliamentarians that in LESS THAN 1 YEAR Canadians will be eligible for government assisted death for MANY common conditions, like eating disorders!

Canada Info - Fast-tracked to death: The warning signs in Canada’s MAiD system

Share Wayne’s Substack

Juno News - A statement by Manitoba NDP MP Leah Gazan has gone viral on social media

Tajana Cekic - Canada is going viral again…and once again it’s not for good reasons 😂😬

EXTREME SATIRE ALERT! TBC - MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is officially the Word of the Year.

Kevin Sorbo - What is happening to Canada.

PF Jung - 2017 Jordan Peterson has been vindicated (once again)

Press For Truth - The SHADOW RULERS Meet Again – BILDERBERG 2026 PARTICIPANTS And AGENDA REVEALED!!!

InspiredChannel - They’re SELLING SUNLIGHT Now 🤯

Carl Vernon - I didn’t see this coming

Carl Vernon - Get ready for this…

Carl Vernon Talks - So it’s true

Michael Heaver - National Emergency SHAKES Ireland

Kat Kanada - Whoa. Ireland is rising up

DJ Lippy - The Revolution will not be televised

Share Wayne’s Substack

Liz Churchill - SHOCKING: The Irish Government is at WAR with its own people.

Eric Daugherty - BREAKING: Ireland is deploying ARMORED VEHICLES

Derek Domino - Irish Government Sends in the ARMY to break up FUEL PROTEST ??

Ezra Levant - The authorities used the same disinformation against the Canadian truckers.

The Elevate Report - THEY'VE HAD ENOUGH

IRONCLAD and Chase Hughes - Inside America’s Deadliest PSYOP War: CIA Blueprint Behind Weaponized Algorithms: PSYOP

Happy Land - Funny Canada Memes That Perfectly Capture Canadian Life

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee