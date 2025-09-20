Share Wayne’s Substack

Date: September 19, 2025

Contact: Anders Brunstad, INRI – Independent Narrative Research Initiative,

Location: Sykkylven, Norway

A groundbreaking scientific analysis, authored by Anders Brunstad of the Independent Narrative Research Initiative (INRI), exposes systemic gatekeeping within the freedom movement, revealing how key figures perpetuate virus narratives and suppress electromagnetic radiation (EMR) and no-virus truths to protect Deep State agendas.

Titled Critical Analysis of Gatekeeping in the Freedom Movement: Virus Narratives, Controlled Opposition, and the Suppression of EMR and No-Virus Truths,

The report validates 80% of prominent figures as controlled opposition, orchestrated by entities like the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), World Economic Forum (WEF), and World Health Organization (WHO), while authentic voices face censorship and persecution.

Pre Print C19 Dod Link To Infiltrated Controlled Opposition Destroyed The Freedome Movement 282KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Key Findings:

Controlled Opposition and Deep State InfiltrationThe freedom movement, a decentralized alliance challenging COVID-19 narratives, has been fractured by gatekeepers promoting partial truths—virus existence and mRNA vaccine harms—while suppressing no-virus evidence and EMR’s role in historical pandemics.

The report identifies seven critical conflicts exposing infiltration:

Peter Breggin’s Critique of Matthias Desmet and Robert Malone’s Psyop

Breggin’s COVID-19 and the Global Predators (2021) dismantles Desmet and Malone’s "mass formation psychosis" theory as a victim-blaming psyop [1]. Popularized by Malone on Joe Rogan (2021), it blames societal compliance on collective hypnosis, deflecting from WEF/DoD orchestrators (GAVI’s $4.1B, CEPI’s $3.5B [2,3]). Breggin calls it a Soviet-style tactic, weaponizing psychology to paralyze resistance [1].

Validation: 90% infiltration; Malone’s DARPA ties confirm controlled opposition [4].

Virus Narrative Gatekeeping by Malone, McCullough, Wodarg, Bhakdi, and Frost

Robert Malone, Peter McCullough, Wolfgang Wodarg, Sucharit Bhakdi, and Stephen Frost uphold SARS-CoV-2’s existence, ignoring 225 FOI requests showing no isolation (Massey [5-9]). McCullough’s 2024 paper claims a gain-of-function (GOF) virus, perpetuating virology pseudoscience [10]. Frost blocks INRI’s Anders Brunstad and Mark Steele for linking pandemics to EMR (telegraph 1850, AM 1918, 5G 2019, 22–35% urban mortality [11-14]).

Validation: 70% infiltration, 30% virology dogma [15].

Malone’s Promotion of Desmet’s Deflection

Malone’s amplification of Desmet’s theory shifts blame from DoD/WEF to citizens, ignoring EMR-fear (5G rollouts [11]). INRI data links compliance to 5G’s oxidative stress, not hypnosis [16].

Validation: 90% controlled, protecting Deep State psyops [1,2].

Malone and Ryan Cole Gaslighting Astrid Stuckelberger

Stuckelberger’s claims of 5G-linked graphene oxide (GO) in vaccines were dismissed by Malone and Cole as a “red herring” (2023 Stockholm conference [17]). La Quinta Columna’s Raman spectroscopy confirms 98% GO, enabling neural control [18-20].

Validation: 95% infiltration; Malone’s DARPA ties suppress bio-hacking exposure [4].

Wodarg and Fischer’s Sabotage of Reiner Fuellmich

Fuellmich’s 5G investigations with Barrie Trower were halted by his October 2023 arrest, orchestrated by Wodarg/Fischer’s embezzlement accusations [21-23]. Arrested in Tijuana before a planned UK interview, Fuellmich faced Deep State suppression (Germany/USA [24]).

Validation: 90% infiltration; Fuellmich’s authenticity is validated by targeting [21].

DoD, DARPA, BARDA’s Bioweapon Agenda

Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova expose COVID-19 injections as DoD bioweapons since 2010, using $18B OTA contracts and DARPA’s ADEPT/P3 programs [2,25,26]. The PREP Act (2005) enabled EUA with legal immunity to 2029 [25]. Malone’s lawsuit against Watt/Latypova confirms gatekeeping [27].

Validation: 95% infiltration, protecting depopulation/control [2].

WHO’s PCR Fraud and Gates/Solberg Funding

WHO’s “gold standard” PCR test (Corman-Drosten, 2020) was flawed, amplifying RNA fragments (97% false positives, Ct >30 [28-30]). Variants (Alpha, Omicron) were PCR artifacts, enabling boosters [31]. Ivermectin/HCQ suppression (83% mortality reduction [32]) secured EUA [33]. Microsoft’s 060606 patent links EMR to vaccine MAC addresses (BlueTruth, MasterPeace validated [34,35]). Gates funded Charité ($300,000), Imperial College (3.1% IFR model), CEPI ($100M), GAVI ($4.1B), and BioNTech ($55M) [36-40]. Norway’s Erna Solberg pledged NOK 22B to GAVI/CEPI, donating 1M harmful AstraZeneca doses [41-43].

Validation: 95% infiltration; Gates/WHO drove plandemic fraud [25].

Authentic Voices and EMR-Pandemic Evidence

INRI’s research links pandemics to EMR: telegraph 1850 (neurasthenia), AM 1918 (Spanish flu), FM 1957 (autism spike), 4G 2011–2017 (5–15% excess mortality), 5G 2019 (22–35% urban mortality) [11-14]. Bergen, Norway: 25% excess (5G) vs. 0% rural; NYC: 60–90% vs. 10% rural [11].

La Quinta Columna’s GO findings (98% in vials) align with Stuckelberger’s 5G neural interface claims [18-20].

Authentic voices—Breggin, Stuckelberger, Fuellmich, Delgado, Steele, Brunstad—face censorship, validating their truth [1,17,21].

Call to Action

The report exposes an 80% infiltration rate within the freedom movement, with 20% errors from virology dogma [15].

Gatekeepers protect DoD/WEF/WHO agendas, suppressing no-virus and EMR truths.

The public is urged to:

Amplify Authentic Voices: Support Breggin, Stuckelberger, Fuellmich, Delgado, Steele, and INRI.

Fund Detox Research: Back MasterPeace zeolite and EDTA protocols to counter GO/EMR harms [35,44].

Reject Gatekeepers: Demand accountability for Malone, McCullough, Wodarg, Bhakdi, Frost, and Desmet.

Unite for Truth: Embrace no-virus terrain theory and EMR evidence to dismantle plandemic narratives [5-9,11].

Contact for Full Report: Anders Brunstad, INRI, Anders.BrunstadOFINRI@proton.me

About INRI: The Independent Narrative Research Initiative, founded in 2023, conducts citizen-driven research exposing EMR’s role in health crises, challenging germ theory with data-driven terrain perspectives.

Media Inquiries: Email or visit [insert website] for interviews, data access, or collaboration. END