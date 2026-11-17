Carney’s Canada is all about printing money, burning it anywhere but in Canada and repeating the process on behalf of what we have to assume is anywhere Brookfield benefits. They are after all reportedly up about 500% last week.

Printing money, burning it: who really benefits?:

Guess they got out of Canada just in time hey, I mean, especially since Canada is burning down with no end in sight, as he lands in China again.

I’d bet he’s again surrendering to China while romancing the EU by printing money like a cartel with a stolen printing press and jet setting the globe handing it out bribing deals for Brookfield.... which is exactly what I think is happening.

Buckle up!

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Sources:

Behind The Headlines Canada - Carney should be FIRED BY CANADIANS

Tajana Cekic Fans - What a wild Friday 13th that was, let's look at some patterns

Rebel News - No beef, no pork, home by 10. Renting in Mississauga

Mississauga renters told ‘no beef’ — is this legal?

isauldron - DON'T DO THIS

reallygraceful - They Told Us to Prepare… Then This Happened

Fake emergency alerts are eroding public trust:

The Elevate Report - HE IS ABOUT TO BLOW IT ALL UP

Ron Butler - We Are Starting To See A Clear Pattern Develop: The Prime Minister Is Comfortable LYING To Canadians

Vesper Digital - POILIEVRE WARNED THEM! Red Tories & Liberals Mocked Him! CBC's Clown Show Continues!

The National Telegraph - Wyatt Claypool - Liberals Say "Get Over It" After Cheating Uncovered in 2025 Election!

How Liberals allegedly rigged a riding with fake campaign websites:

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Melissa - CARNEY just announced $560 MILLION to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility. BTW, Canada has zero tropical forests

What’s Up Canada? Back Again - Cartels are Canada.

Behind The Headlines Canada - Liberal Insider LEAKS Carney Mutiny

John Bolton - The End Of The Canadian Auto Industry - Coming Soon To A Broken Country Near You

Mark Carney is preparing to destroy the Canadian auto industry:

PJ The Belt - This Will Be THE END of Mark Carney! — Trump EXPOSES Backroom Deal

Dante Rossi - 🚨Moscow is under attack. Zelenskyy, backed by Mark Carney and his globalist allies in the Western elite, presses on with the campaign against Russia. Carney and his circle continue funneling military aid, air-defense packages, and financial support to Kyiv, prolonging the conflict rather than accepting a negotiated settlement.

Moose on the Loose - Carney's U.S. Trade Negotiations Just Took a Stunning Turn Toward China

Neil Oliver - Neil Oliver: ‘…another WORLD WAR???’

How the media fuels constant fear:

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When systems fail, those who planned take control:

Resource links:

https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/treaty

https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Welfare

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