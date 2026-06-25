Psyops and Slop

Installing A Brave New World takes a lot of planning, a lot of strategy, a lot of big brains, banks, and let’s be frank, a lot of balls.

It’s the games... the games the rich, the parasites, the people like Bezos, and Carney and companies like Palentir play that we will be leaning into tonight. They’ll tell us we’re all crazy...

How think tanks quietly shape global policy:

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We will be challenging things people think they know. I’m sure you will find them as insane as I do. Maybe even as contemptible too.

Choose outcomes, not points. How to talk across divides:

Sources resources and links:

Unrestricted Warfare:

Unrestricted Warfare 380KB ∙ PDF file Download Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui (Beijing: PLA Literature and Arts Publishing House, February 1999) Download

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Matt Cart - Canadians Have Reached Their Breaking Point

The Daily Heretic - There Is Something VERY Sinister About the Davos ELITE – Kathryn Porter

Carl Vernon - He really said this

How think tanks quietly shape global policy:

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JayGen X er - 🇨🇦 CANADA HAS BEEN ON A MANAGED DECLINE FOR A DECADE. A former mayor and MLA just said what the Liberals have spent years trying to make taboo.

How PSYOPs are planned, outcome, emotion, content:

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IRONCLAD and Chase Hughes - PSYOP Expert: This Video Will Make You Question Everything You Think You Know (with Chase Hughes)

One question to escape manipulative media:

The next devious move, real-name apps you’ll fall for:

Corbett Report - I Read The Palantir Manifesto (and yes, it's totally unhinged!)

Palantir’s manifesto, AI war, and a draft:

The scale of Palantir’s surveillance dragnet explained:

Palantir’s CIA origins and surveillance mission:

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SAVE US NOW - A PRESENTATION THAT IS GOING OUT ACROSS THE WORLD TO ALERT THE PUBLIC OF THE WEAPONS AND THEIR PLANNED ATTACK ON THE CIVILIAN POPULATION - INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

NeuroStrike and covert neural surveillance hardware:

Nicholas Hulscher, MPH - COVID SHOTS INCREASE YOUR RISK OF BREAST, PROSTATE, BLADDER, THYROID, COLON, STOMACH, AND LUNG CANCERS Anthony Fauci helped MANDATE these CARCINOGENIC gene therapies on the population. COVID-19 “vaccines” are one of the largest carcinogenic exposures in HISTORY.

Doctor: COVID shots linked to increased cancer rates:

Redacted - "If You Got A Covid Shot You Need to Hear This!" Senator Ron Johnson reveals the safety cover-up

Answers in Genesis Canada - Exposing the Mysterious Figures Behind the Fall of Western Society

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