Psyops Incoming, The Clowns are Desperate

before you get blind sided... there are at least 3 major psychological operations (Psy-Op’s) underway in Canada as I reluctantly write this.

- a few new terror and oppression campaigns,

- What really happened in Ukraine? A new scandal.

- Does AI already rule the world?

I’m not reluctant about sharing the facts, I’m reluctant to shatter peoples illusions. It’s never fun delivering really bad news to innocent victims. The majority of people are innocent, they deserve better. The reality is we are all victims of the deception and we have a rare opportunity to clean some of it up if we can work towards it together.

I fully understand how devastating no hope can be, I’ve been there. I also know there can be no remedy for hopelessness without understanding the problems. No matter hope impossible they may seem, we can never truly solve a thing without understanding it.

Share Wayne’s Substack

If we want humanity to survive it means some hard subjects need to be addressed right now, like it or not. I don’t wan’t to be the only one talking about the truth of our political deception and depth of controlled opposition in Canada.

People want hope, they believe a change in “butt print” in the big chair in Ottawa will bring the change they want. Someone has to give the people the evidence the change they seek can not come from Pierre or the Conservative party unless there is a mass repentance in their narrative. A commitment to removing all obligations to the Paris Agreement must be a major campaign commitment, otherwise all else is rendered moot.

They can come clean, give us whatever excuse they want to spin BUT, they have to come clean and undo it. Or we can not allow them to commit more heinous acts against the best interests of Canadians and remain an enforcer of unelected foreign policy, some would use harsher words... I hope the party will be forced to come clean, the only hope of that happening is for enough of us to force that commitment BEFORE he gets in office.

Get loud Canada, while you can!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Consider subscribing on alternative platforms like:

Wimkin

X (Twitter)

lgm.news

Rumble.com

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #BillC63 #BreakingNews #WhatsUpCanada

Tonight at 6:00 Pm Central 07/10/24: Guest: Jim Ferguson Unpacks The European Shift

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:About What’s Up Canada:

Orwell's Warning: The Insidious Nature of Political Language

"Each and every person that ever encouraged, pressured, coerced, or threatened reprisal for one of these COVID-19 vaccines is complicit in a crime against humanity, and that crime is mass negligent homicide."

How would you best describe your position?

Share Wayne’s Substack

In a year of global elections, how do we stop the spread of misinformation? ‘Prebunking’ is part of the solution

Anyone going to the "Bird flu Summitt" in October 2024?

Vaccine hesitancy morphs into hostility, as opposition to shots hardens

The Guardian view on the US and vaccine disinformation: a stupid, shocking and deadly game

As the pandemic winds down, anti-vaccine activists are building a legal network

Check this Out! Gates Announced 2025 Pandemic Will be Marketed as SEERS!

Where is the Bird Flu hysteria coming from?

No one's interested in a Bird Flu vaccine.

"British Columbia Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Defeated on Judicial Notice

How AI is helping us tackle the climate crisis

AI is effectively ‘useless’—and it’s created a ‘fake it till you make it’ bubble that could end in disaster, veteran market watcher warns

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán exposes George Soros' overt plan

No one wants to talk about the real bad guys

This is the set up for the next Psy-op, fabricate justification to escalate to WWIII,

Garnett Genuis, You're supposed to be smarter than that

Canada to provide NATO updated defence spending plan

Share Wayne’s Substack

C-388: An Act to fast track energy and mining projects and to facilitate the provision of munitions to Ukraine and develop its munitions industry

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he is not proposing Canada exit the Paris Agreement

VOTE NO. 308 42ND PARLIAMENT, 1ST SESSION - Paris Agreement

Google Search: Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Shanghai Cooperation Organization takes another giant step

Pepe Escobar : SCO Summit a Geopolitical Game Changer

NATO Ally Turkey Seeks Membership in China-Led SCO, Erdogan Says

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Map all type of membership

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and especially financial is more critical than ever before — you are deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work: BuyMeACoffee OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack:

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/

Want to create live streams too? Check out StreamYard promo: https://streamyard.com/pal/d/6384664030740480