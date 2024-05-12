Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Pt2: Watch Party: Years & Years (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Part 1 got me suspended on 4 platforms, here we are with part 2 of 3!
Wayne
May 12, 2024
1
Share

This is like a “Book Club” on steroids folks, make it a weekly guilty pleasure! Those who caught part one last week will know I wasn't kidding when I said this series makes Orwell & Nostradamus look lame. After part 2 you will have to make sure to subscribe (it’s free) to catch the climax and ending of the series with us

So, the “creepy” part of this is because I don't buy coincidence, I'm not saying it isn't a thing but I've learned over the decades that there is almost always a logical explanation for whatever seems like coincidence. This series is one of those things I do not buy as mere coincidence, I’m kind of curious why they buried it...

There is no way in my mind that a 6 part series like this could be written, filmed, produced, released and be so predictive of all the chaos we are currently experiencing and actually have us believe it’s all just novel creativity.

People have been wowed, shocked, and maybe even stunned by the predictions of Black Mirror, Nostradamus, George Orwell or even the Simpsons but this series will make them all look lame.

Definitely bring your "Calming beverage" of choice for this one!

Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

On Monday, a huge breaking story from Quebec!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Live Stream will be available here:

Ethical Lawyer Serves Notice on Fraudulent Quebec Bar Association with Louis Olivier Fontaine

Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

About Wayne:

Thank you for watching. All my content is free, if you choose a paid subscription I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

Special thanks to those who consider it worthwhile to donate@whatsupcanada.org - or buy Wayne a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with us:
Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org
Substack:

Wayne’s Substack

I despise evil, corruption and most of all governments that are both. Welcome to the Fascist captured land mass formerly known as Canada.


Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Spotify:


Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

1 Comment
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
Ep 10: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Force Multiplier Event: Whistle Blower: David Skrypichayko
  Wayne and Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Watch Party: Years & Years (Viewer Discretion Advised)
  Wayne
Ep 9: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Living in Justin Trudeau’s Head Rent Free
  Wayne
Live From The Newsroom
  Wayne and James Roguski’s
A couple of big stories I almost missed, and a couple you deserve to celebrate!
  Wayne