Ready or Not Mini Series

Still not covering Zombies or the apocalypse, not Carney’s ‘chaos or Iran or France burning down or scamdemics or any wars... It will all still be there next week. I’m sure by the end of this that we can all have a good base of considerations and planning.

I’m sure everything will still be just as chaotic and insane as always when we get back to all of that next week. Until then, we are staying deep into preparing our communities, getting folks outside of corporate and supply chain ‘kill boxes’ and ready to prevail in spite of any situation we may face moving ahead.

Escape the kill box, we’ve built the parallel supply chain the people asked for.

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Buckle up, as always it got spicy!!!

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Steak and Butter Gal - Billionaires Quietly Added THIS to Your Meat (And You’re Eating It Daily)

They Put Potato Starch In Your Beef:

GoldSwitzerland by Von Greyerz - GLOBAL POPULATION TO GO FROM 8 BILLION TO 4 BILLION

Prepare for a non-linear population crash:

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The Ready Life - This Congressman's $1,000 Off-Grid Cabin Is Pure Genius

Economic Observer - 10 Jobs That EXPLODE in Demand When The Economy Collapses

If the grid falls, it could take years:

Forgotten American Survival - 20 Great Depression Hacks the Government Hopes Americans Never Remember

How Civil War surgeons used wild lettuce:

Nature Lost Vault - Used for 2,000 Years, Erased in a Decade: The Painkiller They Don't Want You Growing.

The Painkiller Big Pharma Buried:

danwalmsley - SHTF 5 survival foods you should be growing now

Canadian Counter - 11 Canadian Grocery Store Foods To NEVER Buy Again (And 7 That Are Actually Worth It)

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Future Proof Survival - 13 Foods That Will Cost Double by July— The Tariff Dates Are Already Set

Tariff warning, buy materials before prices spike:

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The Vanishing States - 10 Powdered Foods That Last 25+ Years (Long Term Food Storage)

City Prepping - 20 Survival Items to Get Before July 15th

The Grid-Down Kitchen - How To Use Oxygen Absorbers. A Prepper's Guide

How to test and store oxygen absorbers:

Khalil Omar - How to Pickle Anything (This Ratio Works Everytime)

Homestead Corner - Vacuum Seal Almost Any jar ~ Recycle Glass Jars for Food Storage

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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