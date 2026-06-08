Ready or Not Mini Series

Sorry, we’re still not covering the insanity yet so there wont be any Zombies or Carney shenanigans, wars or scamdemics, the only recession in the G-20 or Brookfield shares going up more than 16% lol.
It’s all happening on course as predicted and will all still be there next week.
So yeah, we’re still plugging into preparing our communities, getting folks out of “kill boxes” and positioned to persevere regardless of what they throw at us next.
Prepping Is Responsible, Not Weird:
You know it’s going to get spicy somewhere!!!
Resources: The Peoples Emergency Plan by Tom Marazzo
They Lied:
Escape the kill box with the parallel supply chain people trust.
LDS food distribution, a prepper’s early warning:
The Provident Prepper - Stealth Prepping: Why Millions Are Quietly Preparing (And Not Telling Anyone)
Frontier Preppers - ⚠️WE WON’T SURVIVE (If we don’t unite, lone wolves won’t make it)
We will not survive unless we all come together:
TheOneRow - The LDS Church Just Sent America a Warning
Lillie Kane - They're Putting 'Not For Human Consumption' on Your Groceries
Why “not recommended for human consumption” matters:
Snyder Reports - Americans On Alert As Foodborne Illness Cases Continue To Rise
Escape the kill box with a parallel supply chain people trust.
RealAlexClark - Why I Will NEVER Own a Keurig Again (This Is Disturbing)
John Prepares - 18 Normal Household Items You Should Hoard Immediately
SensiblePrepper - One Man's Trash...20 Vital Survival Items that We Throw Away.
The State Explorer - 15 Foods Smart Preppers Buy First (Everyone Else Ignores Them)
How unscented bleach makes water drinkable in emergencies:
Slingshotchannel - SixNeedler: Canada LEGAL!
DishByDavid - How Butter Used To Be Made
The Grid-Down Kitchen - Survival Food: Don't Stock The Wrong Canned Foods
The Bug Out Location - The MOST VALUABLE Barter Supplies You Should Be STOCKPILING Now!
Barter your skills, the most valuable currency in collapse:
Charlie Survival - 21 Cheap Survival Items That Will Make You Rich When Currency Dies
TheUrbanPrepper - Offline Survival Knowledge When the Internet Is Gone | Prepper Disk
Sidney Explains - EMP Just Killed Your Car? This $7 Part Saves It
How a $7 relay kit can restart your car after EMP:
The Modern Rogue - We Tested the Off-Grid Radio That Scares Cell Companies
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