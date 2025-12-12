Reality Checks

People say they want “the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help them God.” That’s what I’ve lived by since day one here. You’ve heard me say it a million times, “no warm fuzzy blankets and hot cocoa here.”

I’m coming to some conclusions. The first conclusion is, that is just a lie. The second I will get to later in the show.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

Starting with a little flashback to 2024, in the very first minute with Stephen LeDrew, former Liberal MP Dan McTeague admits the treason and foreign influence of #JustinTrudeau by the U.N. and W.E.F.



That’s before he even gets to the current 5 million parasites or 30,000 missing criminals... and potentially millions more incoming... Not a single Law Enforcement or Military Agency in sight...

It REALLY is WORSE than you think! - JayGen X er

Does this ring any bells my fellow Canadians? Socialism vs Democratic Socialism - Nick Freitas

Mao's Communist Cultural Revolution Sounds a Little Familiar - Blendr News

The One Government Experiment No Leader Can Stop - Tucker Carlson

Canada's Catastrophic Immigration that Destroyed Fertility Rates & Created a Self Defeating Loop! - Hillier Investigates

This is going to blow your mind. A “Directive to government from the “Muslim Federal Employees Network” - Martine Carlina

Mfenmanagersguidetosupportingmuslimemployees Bilaccessible 875KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Wayne’s Substack

Canada wraps up G7 tech ministers' meeting after signing EU, U.K. deals - The Canadian Press

Unless you’re looking forward to being a slave we need the whole country to take 2 minutes and shut down this Liberal Digital ID app. So far it’s testing on Google Apps but make no mistake, the Liberals are full steam ahead for it.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Abusive Governments censor information and cover their tracks. Since 2020 the Canadian Justice system ceased to exist when the federal government went to war with its people. You can agree or disagree with the freedom convoy but this form of behaviour by any government should send chills down everyone’s spine.

Whatever your belief or chosen ideology, disagree with the Canadian government and you get North Korean style treatment.

As Canada’s judiciary continues to collapse, justice doesn’t disappear, it mutates, and the results are far more dangerous than the system it replaced. With the Rule of Law gone by political influence, informal power brokers and criminal networks continue to rush in to settle disputes and “provide” order. Justice becomes something bought, traded, or enforced by fear, not earned through truth or law. As trust in courts erodes, citizens stop reporting crimes, criminals act with impunity, and people turn to private vengeance, clan loyalty, or mob retaliation. Vigilantism rises, not from righteousness, but from desperation. Ordinary families become vulnerable to extortion, exploitation, and arbitrary punishment. Civil society will try to hold the line, but without a functional judiciary their influence is limited. International actors also intervene to protect their own interests. Over time, corruption becomes the new norm as inequality deepens. Without impartial justice Canada fragments into competing fiefdoms of power, where the strong dominate the weak and truth carries no authority. This is the path of a state that forgets that justice was its lifeblood. - Vincent Gircys

So after all of this I ask: “If you weren’t a Canadian and lived outside of Canada,

would YOU want to deal with Canada???”

If you said no, what would any honest Canadian expect America to do business with us?

Trump’s trade rep points to CUSMA breakup, separate deals - CBC News

and so the “plausibilty” campaign continues, “Orange Man Baaaad!” … So bad BREAKING: New Poll Shows a LIBERAL TSUNAMI Sweeping Canada - Marc Nixon

And who will enforce the lies of the Mercenary Media and Liberal traitors? DND proposes mobilizing a citizens' army of 300,000. Here's what that could include - CBC News

Canadians are buying so much of this drivel it’s suicidal and I will have to agree with Tucker here: Tucker Carlson: “We’re Going To Have a Revolution” - Tucker Carlson Network

It’s time for a HARD Reality Check my fellow Canadians…

Share Wayne’s Substack

This doesn’t end well for Canada… it can’t.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti