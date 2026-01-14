Reality? Who Cares!

Lying polls, propaganda, ultra woke Karens, liberal/democrats pushing Floyd 2.0 in the US and Canadian lefty's preparing for war on America are clear signs. The media mercenary's deliver the daily crack feeding the societal chaos addictions they created.
Free speech is over, Carney's green hypocrisy is exposed, the war on truth is fully underway and Canadians are not living anymore.. they are just barely holding on while Canada punishes its citizens more than its lawbreakers. Orange Man Bad doncha know!
Trump caught the entire world off guard with bold foreign policy actions, from defunding the United Nations to creating interventions on individual nations under their control ... the Globalists are being targeted and Canada is included.
Much of this for good reason, many good reasons in fact. Free trade is already dead between Canada and the United States and Carney running to China for council doesn't bode well for Canadians. So is Trump delivering the 'terms of surrender' to Davos this week?
Buckle up fellow crash test dummies!
Trump vs. Davos: Delivering the Terms of Surrender - Promethean Updates
