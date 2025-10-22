Remember When Klaus Warned Us?

I’m back!!!!

Globalism is on life support. Now it’s wounded and dangerous.

Tonight it’s another frank warning to the Western world.

Buckle up...

Sources for tonights show:

- Hundreds of people took to the streets of Ottawa to the No King's protest while being subjects of King Charles

- Canada’s Decline: From Common Sense to Circus Politics! - Society Unveiled

- The Managed Decline Of Canada Today - Matt Cart

- Breaking Laws was just a Monday in Trudeau’s time as Crime Minister - JayGen X er

- Forged documents used to smear journalist and compromise Parliament - Esprit de Corps Canadian Military Magazine

- Agenda 2030 IN ACTION! Canadian Government Going to CONFISCATE Private Property on "Unceded Land"? - Viva Frei

- No, I can not make this make sense. Can you?

- Former indigenous rights lawyer Tim Thielmann discusses the government’s betrayal of the public through the surrender of property. Cowichan is just the beginning. - Dallas Brodie

- And don’t forget c-413 - Brattani

- How They Broke us All - ⚠️ WARNING: GRAPHIC - Chase Hughes

- The new X algorithm simply confirms what many of us have been warning about for some time: The MSM was replaced long ago with “alternative,” not-so-independent news sources that are clearly being boosted for the purpose of the newest form of social conditioning and brainwashing. - Maria Zee

Yes, the platforms are rage and hate recruiting to tribe build for them, not the people... as many of us have been claiming for some time.

- We are living through a systematic, coordinated blinding of society. That is the stark conclusion of Dr. Bret Weinstein, who argues that the collapse of trust we see is not an accident, but a pattern of enemy action. - Camus

- Based Cuban Man SCHOOLS College Students - Red Shorts Politics

- Alex Krainer - It Will Fail - Shaun Newman Podcast

This is where I gave viewers a brief introduction to a project I’ve been working on for over a year to create solutions to many of the issues Chase, Maria and Brett described, the Authentic Media Association

I genuinely believe every committed voice, journalist, content creator and media platform resisting the insanity needs to be a member of this association, no one else will ‘have their backs’ like this organization. The public needs a filter to separate the ‘noise from the news’ in the worst way, this is designed to provide that filter in a similar way as the “Better Business Bureau’ to help folks get access to ‘Better Media”

That was my ‘shameless plug’ for the day, now back to the insanity…

- Retired MIT scientist LAUGHS off the claim that “the science is settled” on climate change.

- WEF-Linked “Bioethicist” Called For Genetically Modifying Humans To Induce Meat Intolerance - Dr Lynn Fynn-derella

That was in 2023, fast forward to now: From Pasture to Patent: Engineering Dependency by Making Meat a Poison and Its Globalist Implications - Camus

That clip from Jimmy Dore was based on a shocking new CDC report reveals nearly half a million Americans may now have Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS)—a severe, potentially life-threatening meat allergy caused by the bite of the Lone Star tick.

Now to the “Klaus Predictions.” Are we almost there? It would seem apparent to be coming soon, the preparations are under way.

- PNW (Pacific North West) could face energy shortage during extreme conditions, report says

- For people who think blackouts aren’t going to happen… here you go. Source: Our military (USA)

- Neil Oliver: The world is bleeding & there’s blood on their hands - Neil Oliver

Neil is accurate and correct.

Our challenge now is to learn THE ART OF BECOMING UNBREAKABLE - Best Morning Motivational Video Speeches - Mind Motivation Coaching

