RIP Charlie

Tonights show was supposed to be something very different. My guest was intended to be Jeff Evely who ended up being double booked so…. You were stuck with me ad libbing my raw and unplanned attempt to process the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

As I roll through the rollercoaster of emotions I struggle to articulate I know you are all in the same boat with me today. I haven’t finished processing it all yet, tomorrow my dear friend Michelle Smith will join us to talk about my struggle to deal with this correctly. Please join us on Thursday at 7:00 pm Est on any of my usual streaming platforms listed at the bottom of the page here.

Until then

We got you Charlie, we got you…

